‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Show Off Baby Ember, Talk Parenting In New TLC Video

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff showed off baby Ember and talked parenting in a new TLC video. The video was shared on the official Little People, Big World Facebook page on Monday and shows Jeremy and Audrey introducing baby Ember and also discussing their first few days as first-time parents. Fans of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s long-running TLC reality TV series have seen quite a few photos of the now 3-week-old baby Ember and thanked the newlywed couple in the comments for also sharing their first-born in a video.

Jeremy, 27, and Audrey, 26, start the two-minute video clip by saying that Ember Jean Roloff was born on September 10, 2017, weighing a healthy 7 pounds 13 ounces. Audrey Roloff is shown holding baby Ember with hubby Jeremy sitting to her left. Jeremy Roloff started the introduction of baby Ember, and then Audrey explained how they picked the name for their first child. According to Audrey, she fell in love with Jeremy around a campfire, adding that “campfires and embers have a lot of significance” in their three-year relationship.

“We just love the name. It was beautiful, short, clean, unique,” Jeremy went on to explain.

Audrey Roloff said that they want baby Ember to be their “little fiery one” and went on to talk about the first time they held her. Jeremy called Ember’s birth and holding Ember for the first time a “truly remarkable experience. Audrey, who Jeremy said gave birth to Ember on her hands and knees, explained that it was “so much relief” to hold Ember for the first time because labor was done and “also, so much joy.” Both Jeremy and Audrey Roloff said they were “bawling” and “holding a miracle” when baby Ember was delivered.

Mom Audrey also shared that being first-time parents is “exhausting” with both physical fatigue and emotional fatigue, and dad Jeremy agreed, saying that “right now, it’s an exhausting experience.” Jeremy Roloff said they are already “wiped out and totally tired” but added that they can already tell the “joy we are going to get from her.” Ember’s introduction video was apparently taken at “only 11 days in,” according to Audrey, who also said that the joy that they get to hold her and have her and the “cuddles make it worth it.”

Although Jeremy and Audrey Roloff say that baby Ember is usually “rambunctious” and “active,” their newborn baby girl was asleep and still during most of the video. Baby Ember startled a few times when Jeremy and Audrey spoke and squirmed in Audrey’s arms at the beginning of the Jer and Auj TLCme video but remained fairly calm throughout the two-minute video clip. The proud reality TV parents described baby Ember as usually “a kicker” and “a cuddler.” Jeremy ended the video by saying that “right now she’s sleeping, which doesn’t happen very often,” and also thanking Little People, Big World fans for following their story.

The video has been reacted to more than 15,000 times on the Little People, Big World Facebook page, with over 300 comments from fans who tell Jeremy and Audrey Roloff to “enjoy every minute” with baby Ember because “they grow so fast.” Fans also comment that they’re looking forward to seeing more of baby Ember and baby Jackson when the new season of Little People, Big World begins. TLC has not yet announced a premiere date for the Roloffs reality TV series, but a new video on Matt Roloff’s Facebook page shows that filming is still currently underway.

