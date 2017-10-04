Jason Aldean Cancels Upcoming Shows As He Takes Time To ‘Mourn The Ones We Have Lost’

Following the horrific aftermath of the massacre during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival this past Sunday, it comes as no surprise that Jason Aldean has canceled his upcoming shows.

Jason Aldean and his pregnant wife Brittany Aldean escaped in a police car during the Las Vegas shooting. They were both unharmed in the incident but were said to be in "shock" over what had just happened.

Aldean then broke news that he would cancel his next few concerts following the tragedy. Rolling Stone reports that Aldean canceled his next three concerts “out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans.” According to the singer’s website, those shows include an October 6 show in Los Angeles, an October 7 show in San Diego, and an October 8 show in Anaheim. He is scheduled to resume his tour on October 12 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows,” the singer said in a statement.

The “They Don’t Know” singer went on to say that it was the “right thing to do” following the tragic events of this past week. The 40-year-old then said that he and his crew planned to take the time off to mourn the lives that were lost in the shooting as well as spend time with family and friends.

When he was asked how he will feel when he takes the stage again on October 12, the singer said that it will be challenging.

“Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them,” the singer said before telling everyone that he hopes they are not disappointed over the canceled shows.

In an earlier post on his Instagram, Aldean confessed to fans that he experienced a number of different emotions over the past 24 hours including anger and heartache. With a baby on the way, Jason told his fans that he is scared to raise a child in this world that we live in before calling the country to unite together and not divide.

At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!

He ended the post by telling his followers that there is a long road ahead but this country will not get better until we all come together. Aldean also sent his condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.

