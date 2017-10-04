Jana Duggar And Twin John Missing In Latest Family Outing As Courting Rumors Get Debunked Again

Jana Duggar has been getting a lot of attention lately for all the courting rumor swirling around her. First, it was Caleb Williams, who showed up on a picture the Duggar family uploaded Facebook, showing his underwear in his untucked outfit, and then it was Jacob Wilson, who is a long-time friend of the 27-year-old Duggar. So it was a bit of a surprise for the followers of the Duggar family when she was missing from the outing they took to see a football game.

Her twin, John David Duggar, was also missing as well, but since he is training to become a pilot and is rumored to be courting a girl in Texas, his absence was more explainable.

With all the hurricanes, shootings, and murders happening around the world, the Duggar family decided to reconnect what is important to them this week – by taking their children out to a football game. With the fall here, football games have ramped up in the U.S., giving opportunities for large families like the Duggars to enjoy the game for a cheap price.

“Our family had a great time cheering on the Razorbacks at the game Saturday,” the parents wrote on Facebook. “Great win for Arkansas!”

The fans also saw what a great time that they had with the younger children, those who have not yet left the house and are not yet married.

“Fun times with the younguns it appears,” one fan commented.

“Great to see a picture of you guys with the little ones,” another chimed in. “Looks like you all had a fab family day out!”

However, Jana Duggar, who still lives at home since she has not married, was missing from the picture. Her absence comes just after all the courting rumors raged on. Like the other instances with Jonathan Hartono and Tim Tebow, the most recent men speculated to be Jana’s boyfriend also denied that they were dating the eldest Duggar.

One of them was Jacob Wilson, who is a long-time friend of Jana. He took to Facebook to make it clear that he is not in the process of wooing his childhood friend.

“WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote according to Radar Online.

“[…] We’ve been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! we just happen to be in the same picture so of course, the media has to make up a story about it to sell. So I’m here to clear the water … it ain’t true! moral of the story? Don’t believe what you see online.”

As she is not busy courting, the 27-year-old Duggar has put a lot of time and effort into cultivating the family’s garden. From time to time, the family likes to showcase it on its Facebook page, but the fans are now clamoring to see more of it on the reality TV show, Counting On.

“I want Jana to have her own show!” One fan commented. “Teach us how to do all the lovely decorating [in] home & garden.”

“I would have rather have seen footage of Jana making the garden than some of the tedious shopping with kids routines we keep getting shown,” another fan remarked.

Jana– this gal is amazing. Gardener, plant lady, and builder of all things.

