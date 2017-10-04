Jenelle Evans Instagram: Is She Encouraging Kaiser To Call David Dad?

Jenelle Evans currently has custody of two of her three children. Little Ensley lives with both her mother and father and Kaiser lives primarily with Jenelle. Nathan Griffith has expressed interest in seeing his son, but Evans hasn’t really worked with him to make it happen. Nathan’s mother recently filed for emergency custody, but it sounds like Kaiser likes living with Evans and David Eason. In fact, it sounds like Jenelle loves her little family. She got married to David this past weekend, and they live outside of the city with their respective kids.

Even though Kaiser’s biological father is Nathan, it is possible that Kaiser calls David something other than his name. According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans recently shared a picture of Jace, Kaiser and David’s daughter and used the word “dad” to describe David, who had helped them build a fort. Only one of the three kids can biologically call David “dad.” Perhaps Jace and Kaiser are starting to call him dad as well.

“Ta-daaaaa!” They built a fort yesterday with the help of Capt. Dad.???????? #BuildingMemories,” Jenelle Evans revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of Jace, Kaiser and David’s daughter from a previous relationship.

If Kaiser is calling Eason dad, one can imagine that Nathan will be furious. He is working hard to prove that he’s a good father and he would probably argue that he should be the one building a fort with his son. On Teen Mom 2, Jenelle claims that Nathan would much rather spend time at the gym than spend time with his son. Griffith claims that Evans is keeping Kaiser from him. Eason has encouraged Jenelle to stop trying to help Nathan in setting up time for him to see his son. Jace doesn’t know his father well, as Andrew doesn’t play a role in his life. He has popped up a few times to see his son, but Jenelle Evans has revealed that he has done nothing for Jace. Perhaps Eason is the first father figure that Jace has known.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans’ Instagram post? Do you think that she’s encouraging Jace and Kaiser to call David for dad even though Kaiser knows his father and sees him regularly?

