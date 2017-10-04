Javi Marroquin Twitter: He Announces Shocking New Series With Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin shared news on Twitter on October 3 that no one expected to hear.

As the two continued to battle against one another on Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this week, the reality dad took to social media to reveal the cover art for a new series titled He Said, She Said.

“There are two sides to every story. This is ours,” read a message written on the artwork.

The photo also revealed that the new series is an “original series” from publisher 13th & Joan and listed both Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s names at the bottom of the image.

As fans will recall, Javi Marroquin announced plans to write a book last year but it wasn’t until this year that the book began sparking controversy among fans and with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. In fact, just weeks ago Radar Online shared a report which revealed that the release of Marroquin’s new book was actually being delayed because Lowry had to approve certain things.

“As soon as Kail and I can come to an equal compromise, hopefully we can keep pressing on it,” he said at the time.

Although Javi Marroquin had to get some sort of approval from Kailyn Lowry for his account of their marriage, she did not need his consent to claim in her own book, Hustle & Heart, that Marroquin was allegedly unsupportive of her career and untrusting of their relationship.

A short time after Javi Marroquin revealed that Kailyn Lowry was allegedly holding up the release of his new book, she spoke to Radar Online about her thoughts and revealed that she had allegedly read the book twice. She also said that she felt bad that Marroquin had found it necessary to put every single detail of their relationship out there and noted that there were other ways for him to remain relevant.

After also sharing an image of the series’ cover art on Instagram, Javi Marroquin reveled to his fans and followers that he and his ex-wife had teamed up on the new book series and noted that because she was added to the project, he was forced to add more information than he had previously given to his publisher.

