Fans Excited As Julie Chrisley Gets New Web Series, ‘What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley’

The Chrisley empire is continuing to grow with the announcement of Julie Chrisley’s highly anticipated new web show, What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, the Chrisley empire had already began expanding with the announcement of a spin-off show for 20-year-old Savannah and 21-year-old Chase Chrisley. But, not only did the Chrisley kids get a spin-off, their father Todd Chrisley also scored a new talk show titled According to Chrisley. And news today broke that now it is Julie’s time to shine.

The Chrisley patriarch took to his Instagram account to share his wife’s newest venture, a cooking show. In the caption, the father of five states that since the fans asked for more Chrisleys, they have answered. The post states that Julie’s new web series will feature the reality mother showing fans how to make her famous dishes step-by-step. Todd also notes that both family and friends will make special guest appearances on the show.

The newest Chrisley show can either be watched On Demand on your television or directly on USA’s website. Julie’s recipes are also posted on the site and from the looks of things, she has plenty of variety with everything from lemon ricotta pancakes to Nanny Faye’s famous biscuits.

Within just an hour of Todd’s announcement on his Instagram page, fans expressed their excitement over the news by commenting on the photo. Almost unanimously, fans came together to say how excited they were to watch Julie’s new show.

“Time for me to watch and go break the bank at the grocery store!!! I’m so flipping excited.”

“I hope I’m half the wife and mother Julie is she is such a inspiration,” another adoring fan wrote.

The post has already received a ton of activity from Todd’s 1.5 million followers. In just a short time, it gained over 9,000 likes and 130 comments. Julie has yet to post the announcement on her Instagram page but both of her adult children, Savannah and Chase, posted the announcement on their Instagram pages.

“Who’s ready? The Queen is sharing her secrets!” an excited Chase Chrisley asked fans along with a photo of his mother.

Savannah Chrisley shared the same photo as her father and brother along with a heartfelt post to her mother. In the post, Savannah tells her followers how proud she is of her “beautiful” mother before saying how excited she is for them to be able to experience the amazing cooking that she has experienced her whole life.

Will you be watching Julie’s new show?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]