Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Faces Transgender Questions: Why Does Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Dress Like A Boy?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is often mistaken for a boy when she steps out with her parents wearing boy clothing, but she’s actually the first biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

As fans will recall, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in 2006, just one year after Pitt faced rumors of cheating on his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, who ultimately filed for divorce in 2005. In the years since, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has remained in the spotlight due to what some have deemed as unconventional style choices.

On October 3, Life & Style magazine revealed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s oldest biological child has been targeted by transgender rumors in recent months and noted that her mother has always been supportive of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s decision to dress like a boy. In fact, when the child was just four years old, the actress told Reuters that she was fascinated by her daughter’s choices and had no interest in forcing Shiloh to be something she wasn’t.

In addition to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s clothing preference, the child has also made it clear that she does not want to be known as Shiloh any longer. Instead, as her father revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she prefers to be called John or Peter.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently in the midst of a divorce, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has continued to be seen in Los Angeles and around the world with her siblings, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. However, while her sisters typically dress girly and even wear dressed to events, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is frequently seen in sweats or suits.

“She wants to be a boy,” Angelina Jolie explained to Vanity Fair magazine in 2010, via E! News. “So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

While Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has faced allegations of an impending gender change, the idea seems extremely far-fetched due to her age. That said, she appears to be completely confident in who she is at the moment, and despite her parent’s impending divorce, she and her siblings are often seen out in Los Angeles goofing off with one another, their nannies, their mother, and their father.

