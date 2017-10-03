Florida State Seminoles: Exclusive Interview With 2018 4-Star RB Jashaun Corbin

The Florida State Seminoles are known for having playmakers on the offensive side of the football. One of the strongest positions that they have had over the years is running back, and they have another potential superstar coming. Jashaun Corbin is a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class and is committed to Florida State.

Corbin may not have received a lot of hype, but he deserves it. He is a big-play threat and has the talent to become a superstar at the next level.

Jimbo Fisher is known for running his offense through a star running back when he has the opportunity. Most recently, Dalvin Cook was the feature back and used his success at Florida State to launch himself into the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, Corbin’s time has come. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Corbin is currently ranked the No. 7 running back in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Last year as a junior at Rockledge High School in Florida, Corbin racked up 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground while also contributing 619 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Florida State fans will immediately become fans of Corbin. He has a top-notch work ethic and has an excellent attitude about the game. Our very own Evan Massey had the chance to sit down with Corbin and talk about a multitude of things.

First up, what made Corbin commit to Florida State in the first place.

“Just the type of coaches that they have there. All of them know how to get you to the next level and FSU was always one of my favorite schools throughout my recruiting process. They got an early start which made it even more special.”

If you haven’t seen Corbin play, he was happy to give a brief breakdown of his game.

“I’m very versatile. I’m a do it all kind of player who can make plays at any given moment. Somebody who is a very hard matchup to deal with.”

Corbin also talked about what he feels are his biggest strengths and weaknesses at this point in his career.

“Biggest strengths are probably catching, explosiveness, IQ, speed, and vision. Weakness is probably blocking because I haven’t really practiced that.”

Next, Corbin talked about what he has been told by Fisher and the Florida State coaching staff.

“They told me to just come in and compete and work hard every day. They also said to be ready to play early, if my name gets called.”

Outside of football, Corbin is a very laid back guy. He talked briefly about what he is like off the field.

“Very humble, hard-working, family come first before anything and I’m laid back.”

He also has big goals for himself when he gets to Florida State.

“Just to keep working on my craft, becoming a better player overall and just to be a guy that everyone recognizes as a hard worker as well as a great teammate.”

Corbin wants to be in the NFL someday, but has other plans should he not be able to reach that goal. He talked about his five-year outlook.

“Well, God willing I’ll be in the NFL. If not, then I want to become a sports analyst or physical therapist.”

Young running backs that have a dream of playing college football should listen up. Corbin dropped some advice for those young players.

“Don’t take any unnecessary hits because it’ll save your body for later on. Learn how to catch the ball and run routes because that adds to your arsenal. Learn how to block and also protect the ball.”

Needless to say, Corbin has a very bright future ahead of him at Florida State. He is a complete running back, and the sky is the limit for him moving forward.

Make sure to give Corbin a follow on Twitter as he gets set to take the next step in his football career. His Twitter account is @Jashaun06.

[Featured Image by Mark Wallheiser/AP Images]