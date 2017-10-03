What Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Saying About Kylie Jenner’s Reported Pregnancy?

Kyle Richards is weighing in on the news of Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star could not confirm that the 20-year-old daughter of her longtime friend Kris Jenner was, in fact, having a baby girl with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, she said that Jenner would likely be excited to learn that she was becoming a grandmother yet again.

“You know, I haven’t spoken to her about it! I’m sure she’s excited about all of them, but she has not told me,” Kyle Richards confirmed to Us Weekly magazine on October 3.

Kris Jenner’s oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, has three children, including seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign, while her son, Robert Kardashian, is dad to one-year-old daughter Dream. As for Kim Kardashian, she and husband Kanye West are currently awaiting the birth of their third child, via surrogate, and also share four-year-old North and one-year-old Saint.

Kyle Richards is no stranger to being a young mom. After all, the longtime reality star and Beverly Hills boutique owner welcomed her first child, daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, at the age of 19. At the time, Richards was married to her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

“Luckily for Kylie, she’s in a financial position where she can also take care of this child and she has an incredible support system with her family, so she’s gonna be fine!” Kyle Richards explained.

After the end of her marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, Kyle Richards married Mauricio Umansky and welcomed three more children, including Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

In other Kyle Richards news, the reality star has been busy filming the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several months, and soon, fans will be getting their first look at the new installment. Although Bravo TV has not yet officially confirmed the cast for Season 8, Richards has shared a photo of herself and Lisa Vanderpump filming together and several other images of herself and her co-stars.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]