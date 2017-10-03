Las Vegas Shooting: ‘False Flag’ Set-Up And ‘Hoax Crisis Actor’ Conspiracy Theories Begin [Videos]

Even as the names of the victims in the tragic mass shooing in Las Vegas are still being made public, there’s a segment of the world wide web that has been calling the mass tragedy a fake set-up or a false flag. As seen in an Imgur screenshot of the comments being made on a pro-Trump segment of Reddit, prior to the name and photo of the shooter being released, there were plenty of comments about forced deportations and assumptions that the shooter was Islamic. After Stephen Paddock’s name was released, as reported by the Inquisitr, loads of conspiracy theories emerged, without much proof of the claims made therein on social media. People on Twitter began calling Paddock a rabid Bernie Sanders fan and an anti-Trump Democrat, with claims that Paddock shouted words about Sanders in support as he fired his weapons. None of these claims have been verified or backed up with any proof.

The same comments in the pro-Trump Reddit board captured via the Imgur screenshot after Stephen’s name and photo was released show lots of talk about the killings being a “false flag” and a “fishy” situation. Those conspiracies continue as more folks begin to propagate such talk. There’s the article titled “NEIGHBOR OF LAS VEGAS SHOOTER CLAIMS HE DIDN’T DO IT: ‘It’s gotta be a set-up,’ says former Marine,” written by Paul Joseph Watson of Infowars.com, which has more than 2,000 comments thus far. The article contains a video that claims stricter gun laws wouldn’t prevent mass shootings such as the one in Las Vegas.

Another popular article is titled “Five Glaring Inconsistencies in the Vegas Shooting that Need to be Addressed: Multiple inconsistencies and questions arise when analyzing the current information on the Las Vegas massacre, here are the top five,” by Matt Agorist of the Free Thought Project. That article focuses on how much Paddock didn’t “fit the profile” of the average mass shooter. It also notes that Paddock was “simply” gambling since he arrived at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino the Thursday prior to the shooting.

The piece also wonders how Paddock could bring so much ammo and weaponry in his hotel room without housekeeping noticing. It also includes a video report of the mysterious woman who allegedly warned “you’re all going to die” to concertgoers 45 minutes prior to the shooting starting.

Another article titled “MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: Official story of Las Vegas shooting unravels; physical impossibility of lone gunman senior citizen makes narrative ludicrous,” by Mike Adams of Natural News has gotten more than 300,000 views. That article claims to focus on the alleged “impossible” theory that Paddock could have shot and killed so many people from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay without military training.

As seen in the Twitter tweets about “false flag,” there are people who claim that the Las Vegas mass shooting was either a complete hoax with crisis actors or a “false flag,” claiming that the shooting was a set-up by anti-Trump and anti-gun entities.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]