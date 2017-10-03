Team USA Soccer Star Alex Morgan And MLS Players Kicked Out Of Epcot In Walt Disney World

On Sunday, Epcot celebrated its 35th birthday while Walt Disney World turned 46, and it led to a few soccer stars partying a little too hard and actually getting kicked out. Team USA soccer star Alex Morgan and a group that included many MLS players were asked by police to leave Epcot on Sunday after getting a bit too carried away and rowdy at a pub in the United Kingdom pavilion.

According to TMZ Sports, Morgan was with a large group of people that included a number of MLS stars, most of which were from Orlando City Soccer Club. One of those players was Morgan’s husband, Servando Carrasco, who is a midfielder for Orlando City.

The group had been partying in a pub in the United Kingdom pavilion of Epcot’s world showcase when things started to get out of hand. Apparently, the soccer group began to get “rowdy” and started arguing with another group of people that led to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department arriving and getting involved.

Upon their arrival, they advised everyone that they needed to leave. Four people in total were kicked out of Epcot and escorted from the park; Alex Morgan, Giles Barnes, Donny Toia, and Toia’s wife, Courtney.

Those are the four people who specifically “were trespassed from Disney on Oct. 1st,” according to the Orange County Police.

Alex Morgan plays for the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League and even went on loan to Lyon in France last year with much success. Morgan helped the team win the UEFA Women’s Champions League, but she is most well known for her time on the Team USA Women’s squad.

For the U.S. Women’s National Team, Morgan had 77 goals in 130 appearances and had the honor of being the first-ever American women’s player on the cover of a FIFA soccer video game.

All of the details are not yet known as to what ultimately caused Alex Morgan and a number of Orlando SC players to be kicked out of Epcot. Thousands of people visit Walt Disney World every single day, and it is possible that every day, someone is ejected from a park. Most won’t hear about those situations, but when you’re one of the most well-known Team USA Women’s Soccer players in the world, getting booted from Disney is going to get out there.

