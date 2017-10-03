LeeAnne Locken Speaks Out About Cary Deuber After Hearing Her Joke About Her Relationship

LeeAnne Locken thought she was on her way to make peace with her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars after last year’s dramatic fight, where she threatened to kill her friend Marie with a knife. LeeAnne admitted that she clearly had some anger issues, but she had worked on them during the show’s hiatus. When she became friendly with Brandi Redmond during the show’s hiatus, she thought that she could become close with Cary Deuber as well. Sadly, that wasn’t the case and Locken may have been shocked to hear that Deuber was joking about LeeAnne’s boyfriend’s private parts behind her back while in Mexico.

According to a new report, LeeAnne Locken is now revealing what she truly thinks after hearing Cary talk about her behind her back. Deuber was joking to make a mockery of her co-star at the time, but she claimed she had heard that Ricky had a small penis. While the ladies could laugh it off, Locken may not have been happy about it. She had just gotten engaged to him, something she had been hoping for after dating him for years. But instead of attacking Cary for what she had learned, LeeAnne is now revealing that she feels sorry for Deuber. She hints that Cary looks ridiculous talking about another man’s penis.

“No Cary, you’re sad. No Cary, you’re embarrassing and embarrassed. But that’s fine. To make yourself feel better, go ahead and use your form of overcompensation by hitting below the belt with girls who pander and eat up whatever you say. No challenge there. Good job! What an accomplishment,” LeeAnne Locken explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she can’t take Cary’s comments seriously.

Perhaps Locken forgot that she was talking about Cary’s husband first. Before her surgery, she told Brandi Redmond that Cary’s husband Mark gets oral sex from other people despite being married. In her conversation, which was recorded by Bravo, Locken hinted that Mark was getting it on with men. Maybe she forgot that she had indeed talked about Cary’s husband first, which is why she’s not attacking Deuber. Locken claimed that she couldn’t remember the conversation because she was getting ready for surgery. But it sounds like they are just saying things about one another, making small jabs back and forth to see who will snap first.

What do you think about LeeAnne Locken’s response to Cary in her Bravo blog? Who do you think is right in this situation, as they are both talking about each other’s partners?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]