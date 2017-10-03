Watch Rockets Vs. Thunder Preseason Game Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NBA Odds

Basketball fans will get to watch the Rockets vs. Thunder game live streaming online or on television Tuesday night. The two teams will debut some of their newest personnel in an NBA preseason matchup. Among them will be Paul George and Carmelo Anthony for the Oklahoma City Thunder as well as Chris Paul for the Houston Rockets. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game including matchup odds, television channel, start time, and how to watch the Rockets vs. Thunder live stream online in participating regions.

After Russell Westbrook won the NBA MVP Award, his team decided to show him they want him to remain as part of the OKC franchise’s future. The Thunder acquired former Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George in one trade and then former New York Knicks All-Star Carmelo Anthony in another trade. That gives OKC a brand new “Big Three” to possibly contend in the Western Conference with the reigning NBA Champions. The Houston Rockets are looking to do the same after achieving one of the top four seeds in last year’s Western Conference playoffs. Houston added All-Star guard Chris Paul to the lineup to complement NBA MVP finalist James Harden. Fans may get their first look at how these two work together on the court in limited game minutes Tuesday night when the Rockets vs. Thunder game goes live.

In terms of the odds to win tonight, the Vegas Insider website lists the visiting Houston Rockets as favored to win by 5 and one half points on the spread. The over/under points total for the game is at 218 points as of this report. As far as future odds go, the Rockets are tied for fourth overall with the San Antonio Spurs at 12 to 1 to win the NBA Championship. The Oklahoma City Thunder are fifth with odds of 16 to 1 to win the NBA Finals this coming season. Various sports analysts have picked these two teams as the top legitimate threats to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference this coming season.

Tuesday night’s Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage of this game will be offered on the NBATV channel for most cable and satellite subscribers. The NBA preseason game will also be televised in selected regions on the AT&T SportsNet SouthWest channel where available. There is no live streaming available for the NBATV through a website or any apps, but certain cable and satellite companies may offer their customers the ability to watch live streaming channels online. More details are available at the specific TV provider website.

Two other free live streaming options are SlingTV and fuboTV. Both services are available on a trial basis. With SlingTV, new customers can use the channel streaming service for one week free of charge. Customers will need to go to Sling.com website and sign up for the Sling Orange channel package while also choosing the “Sports Extra” package. An alternate channel streaming service is fuboTV which includes NBATV as part of its current channel lineup. The fuboTV service is also available on a one-week trial basis at the fubo.TV website.

