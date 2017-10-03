Shannon Beador Breaks Down Over Husband David’s Affair On ‘RHOC’

Shannon Beador discussed her husband David’s affair during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report, the reality star and mother of three’s marriage to David began to crumble after her mother arrived to town for a visit with the family.

“I feel so sh***y about myself and when I look in the mirror I don’t even recognize myself,” Shannon Beador cried during a scene from the show, which was shared by Radar Online on October 3.

Shannon Beador said that she knew her husband was disgusted before claiming he had been taking steps back from her ever since they renewed their vows during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She also said that after she let herself go and began to gain weight, she and David began steering clear of one another.

“A couple weeks ago he said our marriage wasn’t doing well,” Shannon Beador revealed.

After hearing what her daughter had to say, Shannon Beador’s mom offered her some advice, explaining that she had to do what she felt was best for the health of her marriage.

According to Shannon Beador, thoughts of her husband David’s months-long affair frequently pass through her mind and she wonders if she will ever get away from the horrible memories. As she explained, she reminds David of his affair at times while she used to be able to put the betrayal behind her.

Although David Beador has apologized for cheating on his wife, Shannon Beador said they were in a “vicious cycle” that ultimately led her back to the darker moments of their marriage.

During another scene from the show, David Beador appeared to take aim at his wife by suggesting that she had been living with a “silver spoon” in her mouth and accused her of failing to appreciate the lifestyle he has given her.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

In response to her husband’s claim, Shannon Beador said that she used to work each and every weekend hauling logs in a wheel barrel.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]