Austin City Limits Music Festival Now Offering Optional Refunds After Las Vegas Shooting

In what can only be seen as something that could be a trend in the coming months, the Austin City Limits Music Festival is offering optional refunds after the Las Vegas shooting. After a gunman opened fired from high above a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival, the ACL Fest knows that there are a lot of people who are scared and wonder if that sort of thing will happen again. Due to it being so fresh, they are offering refunds with no questions asked.

59 people are confirmed dead with more than 500 others wounded and injured due to the chaos that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Many of those injured are fighting for their lives after the gunman opened fire from a window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Now, with the ACL Fest set to begin on Friday, Fox News is reporting that the three-day outdoor festival realizes the fear in the hearts of people. Due to the horrible tragedy that took place Sunday evening and into Monday morning, they are not holding concert-goers to the agreement to keep their tickets after purchase.

ACL Fest offering refunds to those who don’t wish to go after Vegas shooting https://t.co/xB7CFuLHEl pic.twitter.com/a5GlWniWU5 — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) October 3, 2017

Sandee Fenton is the spokeswoman for the ACL Fest and she sent out an email on Tuesday that revealed they would issue refunds to fans “who no longer wish to attend.”

The Austin City Limits Festival is one of the largest music gatherings in the United States, and it certainly has some big names on stage. This year’s concert is headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jay-Z, but it looks as if crowds may not be nearly as large as in past years, but so far, not many refunds are being requested.

According to Dallas News, only two refunds had been requested as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department is already taking the Las Vegas shooting into account when looking at putting new security measures for this weekend. The ACL Fest has been expected to bring in around 75,000 and it likely will still have a good turnout. The festival choosing to offer refunds to those that wanted them is still a good move, though, as it shows they are willing to be understanding in such a horrible time.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]