‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ News: Bandai Namco Is Dealing With Cheaters Once And For All This Week

While cheating in the gaming community is not new, it tends to sour the overall gaming experience for the majority of games, which is the case for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. This is why publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment is doing something about it.

Almost a year after the title’s initial release, the developer has announced that they will launch an anti-cheating tool for the PC version of the hit fighting game that is designed to “stop online uses of boosters, gameplay alterations and various cheats contributing to an unfair online environment.”

This new tool is “seamless and automatically disable cheats” in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Those who try to bypass it will be banned from the system. In the announcement, Bandai Namco explained how the anti-cheating component will work.

“The game will be updated with the new tool, which will scan the game’s binary files to ensure they are identical to the files delivered by the developers. The frequency is going to vary somewhat, but it will not have a performance impact.”

With this, it is hoped cheating will be completely eradicated from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for an improved and clean gameplay and to ultimately bring back users who left the game because of it, especially with the nearing release of a new downloadable content (DLC) pack featuring Dabura and Gohan Absorbed Buu. To note, it is not expected to affect cosmetic mods.

The anti-cheating tool will be rolled out to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on PC on Wednesday, October 4. Bandai Namco encourages gamers to provide them with feedback.

Saiyan Island believes that if the anti-cheating tool proves successful, it might also end up being implemented in the studio’s upcoming fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, seeing that it is even more online play-oriented than Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

If cheating contaminates this new game, it is likely that players will be turned off by it. But with the tool, not only will Dragon Ball FighterZ be able to earn and maintain a huge community of fans who are looking for a fair play, it will also make for cutthroat epic competition.

In related news, Bandai Namco has announced via Siliconera that the all-new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition is coming to the PlayStation 4 in Japan on November 22.

It includes a copy of the main game along with all four DLC packs released for it post-launch, offering the complete unadulterated Dragon Ball fighting experience for a smaller price tag of 6,588 yen.

As for the DLC Pack 5 featuring Dabura and Gohan Absorbed Buu for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, it is currently slated for a winter launch. Bandai Namco has yet to announce a more specific release date.

