Spoiler alert: Doc Martin Season 8 teasers ahead!

On this week’s Doc Martin on Acorn TV, there are big changes in the village of Portwenn, including new management at the pub, the Crab and Lobster, and a sudden and unexpected death of one of Doc Martin’s patients. Season 8 of Doc Martin is seeing more changes within the doctor’s family and a number of shake-ups in the village of Portwenn.

Martin Clunes stars as Doc Martin, but he is surrounded by an incredible supporting cast, more an ensemble, including some incredible women. Clunes is in scenes with actors Caroline Catz as his wife, Louisa, Dame Eileen Atkins as Doc Martin’s Aunt Ruth, the other Dr. Ellingham, Jessica Ransom as Martin’s receptionist Morwenna, and Selina Cadell as the kooky pharmacist with a crush on Doc Martin.

And just like Doc Martin and Portwenn, all of these female supporting characters will each see changes in Season 8. As fans saw on the first two episodes of Doc Martin, Ruth is considering selling the farm, Louisa wants to go back to school to get her degree in psychology, and Morwenna is getting serious with the Portwenn lothario, Al Large.

But wait, Doc Martin fans, more big changes are coming for all of your favorite characters.

But on this week’s Doc Martin, big changes will come in a place where things rarely change. Fans of Doc Martin know that the premise of the show is that a London surgeon made the huge move down to Cornwall, where life is mundane. But in the first two episodes of the season, we’ve seen the lone Portwenn police constable, Penhale, jilted at the altar, we’ve seen Ruth and Al’s B&B fail, and fans have also learned about Ruth’s past love life. Last week on Doc Martin, it was also obvious that the local publican is unwell and no longer interested in running the pub.

And perhaps the biggest change on this week’s Doc Martin is that Doc Martin really did learn something from his therapy with Dr. Timoney. But don’t worry, as gruff but loveable Doc Martin is still peculiar. Last week, it was best said by a student of his wife, Louisa.

“Miss, there’s a weird man in the playground.”

Yes, Doc Martin is still a weird man, but he is finally trying to read social cues in others to try and temper his response. However, Doc Martin is still a work in progress, and he will continue to insult his patients and everyone else in his life. This includes Al Large, who has become a patient with his high stress-induced blood pressure.

And it’s Al who is now nosing around the Crab and Lobster this week, hoping to work off the money he owes Ruth, but how will that work with his relationship with his dad, Bert?

Alien star Sigourney Weaver to join Martin Clunes in Doc Martin as she lands "massive" role https://t.co/RHJToDWCsO pic.twitter.com/824oULwtxy — Zesty TV News (@zesty_tv) September 22, 2017

And while this week’s episode of Doc Martin loses a character, Portwenn will soon gain a few more residents, including one from the cast of Downton Abbey and Happy Valley. Kevin Doyle, who played Moseley, a butler on Downton Abbey, will come to Portwenn to play Morwenna’s father, Jack.

“Morwenna is in for a shock when her parents Jack and Tara turn up on her doorstep unexpectedly.”

Will you watch Doc Martin this week on Acorn TV?

