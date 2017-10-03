Chelsea DeBoer Proves She’s Down To Earth And Doesn’t Feel Better Than Others

Chelsea DeBoer is one of the only Teen Mom stars who has not used her fame to launch a company, write a book, or even pursued a career in the television industry. Many of the other stars of the show have used their famous reality platform for something bigger, but DeBoer has revealed that she’s very happy in her South Dakota town with her husband and two children. In fact, many would argue that she’s the most down-to-earth person that they’ve encountered. On the show, Chelsea hasn’t really changed all that much, and she continues to film the show in sweatpants and hoodies. So when a waitress recently tweeted DeBoer about being her server, Chelsea proved that she’s super approachable, and fame probably hasn’t changed her one bit.

According to her tweets, it sounds like Chelsea DeBoer really enjoys meeting people who follow her journey on Teen Mom 2. Apparently, Chelsea and her family had noticed that they get the same server every time to go to a certain place, and this server decided to speak out. She reached to DeBoer after the reality star tweeted that she couldn’t do anything right when it came to carrying Watson Cole, according to her followers. Chelsea felt she was mom-shamed.

Married 1 year tomorrow! I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife ???? A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

“I had the pleasure of serving you at my work this past weekend. From my standpoint you’re an amazing mom,” the waitress wrote to Chelsea DeBoer, who replied, “We were saying how we always get you as our server and how sweet you are!!”

“Awe thank you I appreciate that! I enjoy serving you guys.. I’m happy baby finally smiled that stare was intimidating,” the waitress continued.

It sounds like she and DeBoer had talked about Watson and his decision to not smile as often. Of course, he smirked a bit on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, but it sounds like a smile is hard to come by with little Watson Cole. While Chelsea may be protective of her children, it sounds like she’s trusting with people in her native South Dakota. Perhaps she feels that people are nice to her because of who she is and where she comes from and not because she’s a famous reality star. This may be something her co-stars are dealing with as well, as they run into fans around the country. Unlike her co-stars, Chelsea prefers to stay at home in South Dakota, far away from award shows and the public press.

What do you think about Chelsea DeBoer’s comments to her waitress? Are you surprised that she’s so down to earth and will tweet with people who she runs into in real life?

