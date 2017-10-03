‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: New Love Interest For Nicole Or Zende Recast?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are out, and it looks like Nicole has a new love interest. However, nobody can really tell if this is going to be a Zende recast or if these two are going to split. It was already revealed that the actor who plays Zende has decided to move on from the show. Celeb Dirty Laundry shared the details about what is going on with Nicole and the new guy joining the show.

During the week of October 9, Nicole will be back on the show. She has been gone a while as they focus on other storylines. Zende and Nicole have been in Paris, but it sounds like she will be coming back and maybe without him. There is a lot of confusion going on since Rome Flynn made the decision to leave the show. His moving on really messed up the way this storyline was going, especially considering Nicole and Zende didn’t get married very long ago.

As of right now, nobody knows where this storyline is going to go. It did seem like Zende and Maya had a bit of something going on, but now that he is in Paris and not around her that must be over. Nicole and Zende are both having issues with the fact that she can’t get pregnant. Their relationship did seem like a great one, but a few issues have been obvious recently.

There has been a casting call already for a guy that sounds like Zende. This could be a totally new actor that they are going to set Nicole up with, or it could be a recast for him and he is coming back with her. Either way, fans are glad that Nicole is returning and can’t wait to see how this all turns out.

Do you think that The Bold and the Beautiful is going to recast Zende or bring in a new guy for Nicole? Do you feel like she would move on so fast? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays on CBS.

