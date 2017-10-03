‘RHONJ’s’ Teresa Giudice Says Ivanka Trump Called Her Immediatly After Prison Stint

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is revealing that she still has a great relationship with the Trump family following her appearance on Celebrity Apprentice back in 2012.

Teresa, who came in fifth place on the reality show, opened up about her relationship with the First Family of the United States in her new tell-all book titled Standing Strong. She revealed that Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was actually one of the very first people to call her after she left prison in 2015.

Confirming that she has “great respect” for all of the Trump family, Entertainment Tonight reports that Giudice revealed in the book, “One of the very first calls I received [after I left prison] was from Ivanka Trump.”

Teresa wrote that Ivanka also sent her a “beautiful note” following her prison stint, though the mom of four didn’t confirm exactly what she wrote in the message following their phone call.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star described Ivanka as being “a class act” and revealed that she was “flattered” by the first daughter’s kindness following her almost year-long stint the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, after she and husband Joe Giudice were found guilty of multiple counts of fraud.

Though she couldn’t actually vote in the 2016 election because of the terms of her probation, Teresa added that she was “rooting” for Trump to become president of the United States and added that she really wasn’t a fan of his competitor Hillary Clinton.

In her book, Giudice claimed that she thinks Clinton should be punished for the infamous email drama that plagued her presidential run.

“I don’t understand why she didn’t get in trouble for all those emails she sent,” Teresa said of Hillary in the memoir. “Why did I get in trouble and she didn’t?”

Now that the election is over, we must remember that we are not Republicans or Democrats, we are Americans and we must stand together as one ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Nov 9, 2016 at 5:51am PST

She added that she believes her husband Bill Clinton “messed up” her campaign and said that she feels her own husband Joe did the same for her, which is why she was behind bars and away from their four daughters for almost a year.

Teresa recently claimed that their legal issues and subsequent prison stint were both actually Joe’s fault because she trusted him with their money and he didn’t keep an eye on their finances.

Giudice, who has appeared on every single season of Bravo’s RHONJ alongside his wife, is currently serving out a 41-month sentence behind bars.

Teresa then went on to add that she’s very open to the idea of having a female president one day but added that her preference would be to have one “not one named Hillary Clinton.”

The RHONJ star’s political confessions come shortly after she hinted that divorce could potentially be on the cards for her and Joe, her husband of 18 years, despite always shooting down rumors that they were heading for a split in the past.

Teresa Giudice’s latest book, Standing Strong, is available now. Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to premiere on Bravo on October 4.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for City Point]