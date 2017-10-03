‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spokesperson Reveals Status Of Maks Chmerkovskiy Amid ‘Feud,’ Is He Coming Back?

A Dancing with the Stars feud has reportedly hit the third week of competition, and rumors instantly sparked that Maks Chmerkovskiy might not return to the show following speculation that he and celebrity partner, Vanessa Lachey, aren’t getting along. A source spills what’s really going on, and a spokesperson reveals whether Maks is coming back to the reality show.

On the October 2 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Alan Bersten took Maks’ place to dance with Vanessa. Erin Andrews said the reason for Maks’ absence was due to a “personal issue” and that’s why Alan stepped in for the routine. People and Us Weekly spoke with sources who said Chmerkovskiy and Lachey have been struggling to make their pairing work and that fighting was “going on behind-the-scenes.” Insiders claim that strong personalities and refusal to give in to one another are to blame for the tension. Since Maks was a no-show Monday night and personal problems were cited as the reason, fans are wondering if he’s leaving over the supposed feud.

E! News spoke with Dancing with the Stars spokesperson, who revealed that Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey would be returning to rehearsals and dancing together next week. The spokesperson didn’t address the feud rumors, however; only that Maks was definitely staying put and not leaving the show.

As the report reminded fans, Alan had subbed for Maks before on the show when he danced with Heather Morris in Season 24.

Several magazines are reporting on the tension allegedly happening between Maks and Vanessa. E! News also spoke with a source who claims that the dancing pair is unable to find a “middle ground.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy Skipped DWTS Performance Due to a ‘Big Chemistry Issue’ With Partner Vanessa Lachey, Says Source https://t.co/iMX9Cvw8zf — People (@people) October 3, 2017

Vanessa’s husband, Nick Lachey, is paired with Maks’ wife and fellow pro dancer, Peta Murgatroyd, this season. How are they getting along? Us Weekly’s source shares that Nick and Peta “are totally fine,” explaining that Nick has a laid back and sweet personality while Peta “goes with the flow.”

In spite of the feud that Maks and Vanessa are reported to have on Dancing with the Stars, they’re able to perform splendidly without any signs of chemistry lacking.

Are you relieved to learn that Maks Chmerkovskiy is returning to the show and will be back on the dance floor with Vanessa Lachey next week?

[Featured Image by Rick Fury/Getty Images]