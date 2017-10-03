Kailyn Lowry Says Javi Marroquin Is Desperate To Look Like The Good Guy: ‘He Knows I Didn’t Cheat’

Kailyn Lowry believes that her former husband, Javi Marroquin, has aimed at her post-split behavior in an effort to make himself look like the good guy.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry has been accused of cheating on her former husband on multiple occasions, but according to her, Javi Marroquin had suggested she was unfaithful to him only because he likes to be the victim and the “good guy.”

“He knows I didn’t [cheat], but it’s like a victim card that he plays,” the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three explained to Us Weekly magazine on October 3.

Kailyn Lowry revealed that her former husband was doing the “same thing” she was doing but wouldn’t say much more. As she explained, she and Marroquin were already legally separated, and their divorce was nearly finalized at the time they first began filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars at the end of last year.

When Kailyn Lowry agreed to participate in the series, she was hoping that she and Javi Marroquin would learn how to make amends in order to better co-parent their young son, three-year-old Lincoln. However, Marroquin agreed to do the show in hopes of mending his marriage to Lowry and calling off their plans for divorce.

According to Kailyn Lowry, she had no idea that her now-ex-husband began filming the show because he thought there was a chance for them to reconcile.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin announced the end of their marriage in May 2016, and months later, she revealed that she was expecting a child with another man. Since then, Lowry has welcomed her third child with a third man, Chris Lopez, who she is no longer dating.

As for Javi Marroquin, he’s been linked to his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, for the past few weeks, but it is currently unclear if they are in a committed relationship with one another.

WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars begins airing on October 13.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]