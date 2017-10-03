Leah Messer’s Speaker Dreams: ‘Teen Mom’ Viewer Questions How Reality Star Is An Example For Other Women

Leah Messer has revealed that she has found her passion in life. On Teen Mom 2, Messer revealed that she wanted to be a motivational speaker and despite struggling with public speaking, she felt like her story could inspire others. Of course, Messer could be referring to the story that fans have seen play out on the national MTV show, but she could also be referring to issues that were never talked about on the show. For example, Leah has never really discussed her issues with her father or revealed why she doesn’t talk to him while filming. While her fans were encouraging of her dreams, it sounds like some people have changed their minds after seeing her performance on Teen Mom 2.

According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer was proud of what she was able to accomplish considering she’s never had any official training. However, Messer felt she had plenty of advice to give, especially since she had been in rehab for depression and anxiety. This was something that was featured on Teen Mom 2. While some fans encouraged her to keep doing a good job, others reminded her that perhaps she wasn’t as good as she thought she was.

???? A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

It’s no secret that Teen Mom 2 fans can be harsh in their feedback. While Leah may feel that she has something to offer her fans, they feel as if she’s not sharing something of value. One person wrote back to Messer after watching last night’s episode, revealing that there was nothing unusual about her story. Then, the follower proceeded to list some of Leah’s failures and missteps in life.

“I love how you think you have a story to tell, but what have you really done that made you so strong? For divorced twice? Dropped out of college? Cheated on your husband? No job? No career? How are you an example to other women?” the person wrote to Leah.

Messer didn’t reply to the comment and one can imagine she has no desire to speak to someone who clearly doesn’t think she has anything to offer. Of course, Leah is filming the wildly successful show, but she’s only sharing so much of her life with viewers. It’s possible that she has so much more to share that fans don’t know anything about.

What do you think about Leah Messer’s follower, who isn’t impressed with Leah’s venture?

[Featured Image by MTV]