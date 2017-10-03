‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Snoke’s Powers Leaked, Hint At Rey’s Dark Side Tendencies

Exciting new information has come to light about Supreme Leader Snoke and the abilities that he will exhibit in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, thanks to a brand new leak.

While much about the seven-foot-tall ancient Sith is shrouded in mystery at this time, it has been made pretty clear in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens that Snoke is an extremely powerful being.

In the first film, fans only saw him as a hologram, but in Star Wars: Episode 8, his true form will be shown and he will even be moving around as he demonstrates his proficiency with the Force.

The hard-working Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh recently came by an image for Star Wars: Episode 8 from what appears to be a promotional pamphlet where it is revealed that “among Snoke’s frightening powers are telepathy and Force chokes and throws.”

Zeroh believes that among the characters who will find themselves at the receiving end of the Force chokes and throws is General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) as he punishes him for his errors in Star Wars: Episode 7 that led to their defeat as well as his tendency to show aggression towards him as seen in the first film.

On the other hand, Snoke is likely going to use his telepathy on Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in his attempt to corrupt her. This was already glimpsed in The Force Awakens during the final battle between her and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Zeroh pointed out how in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens novelization, she heard the voice of Snoke inside her head urging her to kill his own apprentice, which, for a moment, was what Rey was about to do if a gully hadn’t formed between them.

It looks like Snoke will further use telepathy to turn the scavenger from Jakku to the dark side in Star Wars: Episode 8 or at least control her enough to render her powerless to do anything that could foil his plans. If it will be the former, fans could be looking at a complete 180 not only for Rey but also possibly for Kylo Ren, who his master could end up setting aside.

With regards to getting physical, it is being said that the First Order leader will engage in combat in The Last Jedi and speculations have it that it will be with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who was teased to be featured in epic battle scenes in the film as well.

Zeroh reveals in another clip that Snoke has a golden staff next to his throne in Star Wars: Episode 8, which is believed to be one of his weapons. The other is reportedly a mysterious ring, which is said to be more than just an accessory but a way for him to access what is being speculated is a black lightsaber or darksaber.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

