Nick Viall Working As Actor, Filming Movie With ‘Y&R’ Star Kristoff St. John

Fans have wondered for a while if Nick Viall was trying to become an actor or not. It turns out that he is now filming a movie. Buddy TV shared the details and it turns out that Nick is actually filming something with Kristoff St. John. So far, a lot of information isn’t out about their upcoming project, but Kristoff St. John teased it on his Instagram page.

In the post, Kristoff St. John simply shared that they are working on something together and that details would come out soon. It turns out that they are doing a movie which is called A Christmas Cruise. Vivica A. Fox is also in this movie. It doesn’t say if it is a made for television movie, but it sounds like that is probably the case. These are the type of movies that Hallmark and Lifetime air a ton of during the holidays. From the picture, it looks like Nick might just be on the boat crew.

Nick Viall has done his fair share of reality shows and it doesn’t look like he will be returning to these shows anytime soon. There has been a lot of speculation that Nick might want to be an actor and now fans feel like this is most likely true. Viall did enroll in a four- to six-week acting class in LA.

The fans of The Bachelor may end up watching him to see how he does, but Nick is going to have to do a great job acting to impress them. He has been on reality television several times now and there has even been speculation that he could come back again. Nick left his season of The Bachelor engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, but the two have already called it quits and moved on. It does seem like part of their issue may have been the fact that she wanted to live in Canada, and Nick was enjoying his time in LA.

Yours truly and my main man "The Bachelor's" Nick Viall, working on a movie together. Details on the movie to be revealed soon. #thebachelor @nickviall #nickviall #nickviall???? #thebachelorette A post shared by Kristoff St. John (@kristoffstjohn) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Nick Viall is actually working as an actor? Do you think this is something you will want to watch?

