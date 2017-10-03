Blake Shelton Hints At Marriage In Sweet Birthday Message For Gwen Stefani

Is Blake Shelton hinting at a wedding in his sweet birthday message for girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani?

The country star shared a sweet message for Gwen, who he went public with in October 2015, in celebration of her turning 48-years-old on October 3 and his birthday tweet for the star has fans speculating that marriage could soon be on the cards.

Blake took to Twitter to share a tweet for his love and wrote, “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!”

Shelton’s sweet message was, of course, a reference to their 2016 duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” though fans began to speculate that he could have been hinting that he and Stefani may be ready to make things official by telling the world that they’ll be together forever.

“Wedding” one fan responded to Blake’s loving tweet for his girlfriend’s birthday, while another social media user told the country star that he needed to “Marry her.”

“Is that a proposal?” another fan coyly asked, telling Shelton to put a ring on the finger of the mom of three as soon as possible.

Others couldn’t help but gush over Blake’s sweet birthday message and replied to the tweet with gushing responses.

“Omg, just melt all the hearts of every woman alive, why don’t you…” @LynnButter13 tweeted. “Something tells me she NEVER will!” @aplainswoman then added.

But while Shelton didn’t explicitly tell fans he was hinting at a possible wedding in the not too distant future, the twosome have been plagued by wedding rumors ever since they confirmed their romance two years ago following their respective splits with their spouses.

Shelton divorced fellow country star Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015 while Stefani called it quits with Gavin Rossdale, her husband of 14-years.

People even reported last year that friends of the couple were expecting the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer to propose to Gwen, who he first met while they were both coaches on NBC’s The Voice, “at some point” because of how in love they are with one another.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

“It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right,” added the site’s insider at the time, but claimed that those closest to Blake and Gwen believe that the couple will end up heading down the aisle and tying the knot one day soon.

The couple have stayed pretty tight-lipped when it comes to speaking about the marriage rumors themselves, though Blake may have been dropping a hint that he’s thinking of a wedding with Gwen after giving two of her kids a starring role in his wedding themed music video for his latest single “I’ll Name The Dogs.”

Blake Shelton can be seen as coach on Season 13 of The Voice on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]