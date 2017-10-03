The Overwatch Halloween 2017 event could be just around the corner, as a new promo teaser leaked out pointing to an October 10 release date. Overwatch players have gotten used to seasonal events, and as October kicked into gear, gamers are already looking forward to an exciting Halloween event.

Last year, the Overwatch Halloween Terror event turned out to be a blast, and if this leak turns out to be accurate, Blizzard could unleash the new experience as soon as next week. According to a leak that surfaced on Reddit, the Overwatch Halloween 2017 event could kick off on October 10, launching on the Xbox One, the PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PC.

The leak doesn’t specifically mention October 10 as the release date, but it does reveal that in-store ads are already prepared, and instructions indicate that they should be displayed on October 9. With this in mind, fans made an educated guess that the event will start on the following day, especially since Blizzard tends to launch seasonal events on Tuesdays.

While there’s no guarantee that this leak is accurate, it does seem highly plausible considering that the Overwatch Halloween Terror event from last year started on Tuesday, October 11. If Blizzard follows a similar schedule and launches the event on the second Tuesday of October, then the October 10 date would be spot on for this year.

The 2016 Halloween Terror event brought a new co-op PvE mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge, new special achievements, special Loot Boxes with limited items, a Hollywood Halloween reskin, and more. The event lasted until November 1, and Blizzard is expected to have a similar timeline this year as well.

It remains unclear for now what Blizzard may have prepared for the Overwatch Halloween 2017 event, but plenty of treats are bound to be in store. Regardless of whether this leak is accurate or not, Blizzard will likely make an official announcement in the near future.

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan recently said that dealing with the game’s fans can sometimes be scary, as there’s often backlash over various decisions and changes. Kaplan ensured that a dedicated team of more than 100 game designers, engineers, producers, and more are working to deliver the best experience in Overwatch, and the game should only get better. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the Overwatch Halloween 2017 event brings to the table, and how fans will receive it.

