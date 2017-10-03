Bethenny Frankel Shares Puerto Rico’s Dire Situation: ‘Babies Are Being Washed In The Streets’

Bethenny Frankel is shocked over the lack of compassion and effort being made by her own country when it comes to Puerto Rico. The island was hit by Hurricane Maria over a week ago and people on the island are dying because they aren’t getting clean drinking water, no food, and no medication for those in need. Yesterday, Frankel decided to travel to the island herself. She went to visit the poor areas where no supplies are being given out and she was shocked at what she saw. On her Instagram page, she’s documenting the devastation through her own eyes. According to a new Instagram post, Bethenny Frankel reveals that she’s seeing people dying a slow death, how people are living in mud, and how women are washing their babies in the street with water that probably isn’t safe.

“People are starving, without proper medication and living in mud and debris. Babies are being washed in the streets. People grabbing at the trucks for anything they can find to help their families. These people need your help,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Instagram, sharing a link to her donation, B Strong, where people can donate money to help out those in need.

#SOSfoodandwater #PR911 This sign is in the interior of PR where no relief is getting to. This is where we are sending cargo planes and helis #BStrong #100percent #thisisacrisis A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Many of her fans have thanked her for sharing her time and her story with them, especially since she’s personally going to the island to hand out supplies. One person even noted that she stopped watching the traditional news and only followed Frankel, as she was on the ground and doing much more than the government. Based on Bethenny’s post about people bathing their babies in the street, her fans called attention to Congress and why she was doing all of these things that Trump’s White House is unable to do. Bethenny isn’t waiting for answers, as she’s currently working on getting more supplies to the island.

I am not watching the news anymore. I'm watching your post. Thank you for everything that you are doing <3 — Val (@ValPal007) October 3, 2017

Frankel, who is a millionaire herself, felt she needed to do something because her own president wasn’t doing enough. While President Trump has been criticized over his efforts, Bethenny decided to get involved herself. Over the past few days, she’s been recruiting private planes with the goal of transporting supplies to the island and bringing back sick people to Florida for care.

