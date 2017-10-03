‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Morgan Obenreder, Tamara Clatterbuck, And More In Shocking Exit

The Young and the Restless tease of shocking departures which include Morgan Obenreder, Tamara Clatterbuck, Greg Rikaart and Tina Ivlev. Their stints in the daytime soap opera are about to conclude.

They may have just returned not long time ago, but it was revealed that Crystal (Obenreder), Alice (Clatterbuck), Kevin (Rikaart) and Natalia (Ivlev) are going to be written out of the storylines soon. The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry revealed that Crystal is entering a witness protection program. She will meet Paul (Doug Davidson), who will assure her that he can be trusted and that he would protect her. After a short reunion with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), it turned out that the sisters can’t be together yet.

Meanwhile, Alice is fleeing after Sharon (Sharon Case) gave her a head start before she calls the cops. Zack (Ryan Ashton) will arrange a meeting with Leon (Renes Rivera) and instruct Alice to take an envelope outside her house. She will look into it once she’s inside her car and will find a lot of cash. Leon will arrive unexpectedly which caused Alice to jump out of the car. That’s when a speeding car would hit her, which might leave her dead or severely injured, according to spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Kevin, who just returned two weeks ago, is about to leave town again after serving his purpose in line with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plot. This on The Young and the Restless, Gloria (Judith Chapman) will have a brief catch up with Kevin. There will also be some tensions between Kevin and Nick (Joshua Morrow) over Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Kevin has not forgiven Nick for making things difficult for Chloe.

Now that Crystal has been saved from the sex trafficking ring, it might be Natalia’s turn to be rescued. The sex ring is about to be put down, which would mean the end of Ivlev’s stint on The Young and the Restless. Ivlev was first seen in the soap in August and then in September, via Soaps.com.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]