‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Gets Revenge At Last, Hilary’s Plan Fails, Lily Gets Jordan

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the relationship between Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) suffers a serious setback when Billy’s (Jason Thompson) act of betrayal is exposed. Phyllis is upset to learn that Billy took advantage of their relationship to access and steal secret Jabot files on her laptop.

Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Cold

It is clear that no one is more delighted about the way that things have turned out than Jack (Peter Bergman). Billy’s recklessness played straight into Jack’s hands. Jack has relentlessly sought revenge since Billy snatched his wife, Phyllis.

As the saying goes, revenge is a dish best served cold. Jack has waited patiently for an opportunity to get revenge after the humiliation he suffered when Billy stole his wife. Jack will now work with Ravi (Abhi Sinha) to ensnare unsuspecting Billy. He plans to plant misleading information in Jabot systems that will make Billy take costly but needless business decisions to protect Brash & Sassy.

Is Jack’s Revenge The Last Straw For Ailing Brash & Sassy?

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack’s revenge would add to Brash & Sassy’s financial woes. It could prove to be the last straw for Victoria’s ailing company.

After the sexual harassment lawsuit instituted by Juliet (Laur Allen), Brash & Sassy has suffered other blows, including the ugly affair involving Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes).

Hilary captured and aired video showing Victoria engaged in a shouting match with the notorious investor. During the heated exchange captured on video, Victoria admitted that she slept with Ben.

Brash & Sassy is also set to take a big hit along with Newman Enterprises when Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) involvement in the sex ring operating in Genoa City is exposed. Brash & Sassy recently accepted a business proposal by Zack (Ryan Ashton) and Abby (Melissa Ordway).

When the shocking news breaks that Zack is the kingpin of the sex trafficking ring, Brash & Sassy will find itself in an awkward position as it struggles to explain its links with Zack.

The scandal that erupts after Zack is exposed would provide Jack with an opportunity to gloat over the discomfiture of two of his arch enemies. The exposure of Zack’s involvement in the sex ring will hit Billy and Victor together.

Abby has invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zack’s app. Abby is unaware that Zack is using the app to run a sex trafficking operation.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Week of October 2 – Fierce Family Wars Erupt – Billy… https://t.co/FLUmFYOoAV pic.twitter.com/LiscSOXn3S — PostperHour (@postperhour) September 29, 2017

Hilary Worked To Save “Lane”

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily’s (Christel Khalil) decision to divorce Cane (Daniel Goddard) is bad news for Hilary (Mishael Morgan), but it’s good news for Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood).

Cane fought hard to win back his family. He struggled to maintain contact with the twins, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), but he lost the fight.

However, it would be unfair to put the blame on Lily. Cane is paying the price for his misdeeds. His lies and deceit piled up until Lily just couldn’t take any more of it.

Jordan was the first to benefit from the crisis that hit “Lane.” Jordan and Lily bonded after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) fired them. The relationship that developed between Lily and Jordan led to Jordan breaking up with Hilary.

After Jordan broke up with Hilary, she began taking a keen interest in Lily and Cane’s marriage crisis because she thought that saving “Lane” would make Jordan available for her. However, many fans faulted Hilary’s reasoning that keeping Cane and Lily together would save her relationship with Jordan.

Hilary’s Plan Was Doomed From The Beginning

Regardless, Hilary implemented her forlorn plan with characteristic single-mindedness. She attempted to connect with Cane so that she can have his ears. She put pressure on Cane to step up his efforts to save his marriage. She advised him to approach Lily and let her know that he still cares.

Cane appeared to have taken Hillary’s advice seriously. He approached Lily and tried his best to heal the breach between them. He even tried to convince Lily to attend a marriage counseling session with him. However, the session ended a disaster. Lily walked out after a disagreement with Cane. Lily later announced her intention to commence divorce proceedings.

Hilary’s plan to keep Lane together so as to secure her relationship with Jordan was doomed from the beginning. The plan failed because it was ill-conceived. It now seems that nothing can stop Lily from tightening her grip on Jordan. That leaves Hilary with only one option, and that is her ex, Devon (Bryton James).

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]