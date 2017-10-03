Kate Middleton Called ‘Disgusting’ By British Politician, What’s Her Beef With The Duchess?

Kate Middleton was called “disgusting” by a British politician; a rare and shocking drag at the Duchess of Cambridge who is, by all accounts, loved and respected by her people.

As The Hollywood Gossip reports, British MP (that is, Member of Parliament) Emma Coad is no fan of the Royal Family and has long campaigned for doing away with the British monarchy.

So what beef does Coad have, specifically, with Kate? Well, apart from simply being a member of the Royal Family, an institution that Coad isn’t fond of to begin with, Coad is particularly incensed about the Duchess’ spending. Speaking to Parliament, Coad took the wife of Prince William to task for spending £170 (about $225) on a dress.

“That’s a food bill for a family of four. That’s absolutely outrageous.”

At this point, it bears noting that fashion choices among other European royalty, or even among heads of state in countries without royal families, often cost considerably more than a couple of hundred bucks. First Lady Melania Trump, for example, seems to be fond of mid-range fashions, such as Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stepped out in a powder-blue Michael Kors dress that retails for $1,695.

Or, as Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson puts it, “what sort of Marshall’s-a** clothing is this woman buying that she’s disgusted by a $225 dress?”

Beyond her sensible fashion choices, Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have taken an approach to being royals that defies the centuries of tradition before them. Rather than appearing aloof and standoffish, the two lead lives that can almost be called “ordinary.” Kate is raising her children herself, rather than passing them off on nannies and caretakers. She has been up-front about her difficult pregnancies. Until a few months ago, William had an actual job (air ambulance pilot), according to a Reuters report from the time.

The new and improved face of the Royal Family aside, Coad, like some other British politicians and members of the public, is simply tired of the British public having to pay for the Royal Family to merely exist. They lack any real political power and serve as visual metaphors for the United Kingdom at taxpayers’ expense.

Regardless of anyone’s opinions of the British monarchy in general, dragging Princess Kate for her fashion choices, which, let’s face it, are actually not particularly expensive by comparison, seems a little extreme, at least as far as Johnson is concerned.

