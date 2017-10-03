Watch Twins Vs. Yankees Online: Live Stream, TV Start Time, MLB Wild Card Game Odds

Baseball fans will be watching Twin vs. Yankees online via live stream and televised coverage as the 2017 MLB Playoffs get underway on Tuesday. Minnesota and New York will battle it out as the two American League Wild Card teams looking for entry into a series against the Cleveland Indians. Due to the Yankees’ long-term and recent success, it appears like they may have the edge. Having some emerging star players doesn’t hurt either. Here’s the latest AL Wild Card game preview, including odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Twins vs. Yankees game live streaming online Tuesday night.

According to MLB.com‘s Mike Petriello, the Minnesota Twins don’t have past history or current history on their side heading into tonight’s elimination game against the New York Yankees. Over the past 14 years, the New York Yankees had defeated Minnesota when they played in 2003, 2004, 2009, and 2010. Just two weeks ago the Twins were also swept by the Yankees in New York, the site of tonight’s American League Wild Card game. Petriello also believes the Yankees hold an advantage at several positions in tonight’s game, including catcher, shortstop, third base, left field, and particularly, in right field.

That’s where rookie Aaron Judge plays, and he’s heading into his first MLB playoff appearance after a monster season. Judge set a new rookie record for home runs in his first year, smacking 52 out of the park this past season. Judge also had 114 RBIs and a batting average of.285 for his first year and is the clear favorite to take home AL Rookie of the Year. While he had his slump during the past season, Yankees fans will be looking forward to Judge helping bring some more postseason success for the franchise.

In terms of advantages for the Minnesota Twins, they should receive advantages from their first base, second base, and center field players. In particular, first baseman Joe Mauer led the team with a.305 batting average, and second baseman Brian Dozier lead with 34 home runs, 93 RBI, and 166 total hits for the past season.

Center fielder Byron Buxton brings a great all-around game in terms of his base-stealing speed and defense in the outfield; giving him the edge at the position tonight. However, Petriello has given New York the advantage for their starting and relief pitchers.

So, who have the oddsmakers given the edge to win this Twins vs. Yankees Wild Card game? As of this report, the Odds Shark website lists New York as a -260 favorite on the moneyline, with the visiting Twins as +220 underdogs. The over/under runs total was at 7.5 runs for the complete game. On the mound tonight as starting pitchers will be Ervin Santana (16-8, 3.28 ERA) and Luis Servino (14-6, 2.98 ERA).

Tuesday night’s Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Wild Card game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage will take place on the ESPN channel around the United States. Live streaming is available to cable and satellite viewers who have access to the WatchESPN website or compatible mobile apps.

Additionally, viewers can try a free one-week trial subscription to a channel streaming service to see tonight’s game. One of those services is SlingTV, which offers Sling Orange as its basic channel package. Sling Orange includes ESPN and ESPN2 among many other channels to enjoy for a week. Customers can also opt for Sling Blue but will need to add the “Sports Extra” package in order to see ESPN. More details are available at the Sling.com website.

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images]