Many fans are now thrilled for the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 2, titled “Twofer.” The premiere episode of the brand new installment picked up where Season 14 left off. Now, latest spoilers suggest that the sophomore episode would focus on the psychological well-being of special agents Jethro Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tim McGee (Sean Murray) after their ordeal in the Paraguayan jungle.

CarterMatt reports that Jethro and Tim would be seeing Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) in the up-and-coming NCIS Season 15 Episode 2. Reports have it that the 54-year-old actress would return in the series to help the unfortunate special agents who were held captive and tortured by the local rebels in Paraguay for two months. The pair needs to pass the psychological evaluation before they can go back to work.

The news outlet adds that Jethro Leroy Gibbs would be acting strangely in NCIS Season 15 Episode 2. Viewers are expected to be shocked at how the most-accomplished member of the NCIS team would be so open to sharing about his trauma. Devoted followers of the show are aware that Jethro is not fond of complying with the directives of his superiors, even if he is obligated to do it.

NCIS season 15 episode 2 preview: Aftermath for Mark Harmon, cast https://t.co/n3qh6g6lss #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) September 27, 2017

It remains to be seen if Jethro and Tim would be able to pass the psychological evaluation. However, rumors are rife that the pair would be able to get back to work. The official synopsis of the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 2 also says that the team would be called in to investigate after a body was found in a cemetery. The rundown adds that the corpse is actually the missing Navy Lieutenant who vanished years ago. It remains to be seen if Jethro and Tim would be able to help solve this case.

“NCIS is called in to investigate when the body of a missing Navy Lieutenant who disappeared a year and a half ago is located by a cemetery grounds crew while they are relocating caskets on the property. Also, Gibbs and McGee must pass a psych evaluation with Doctor Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) before officially resuming all work responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, International Business Times Australia revealed the names of the guest stars who would be appearing in NCIS Season 15 Episode 2, which includes Coby Ryan McLaughlin (Pete Wilkins) and Kristen O’Meara (Lydia Smith). Judy Kain (Gladys Stone), Matt Knudsen (Jensen Reed), A. Leslie Kies (Donna Coyne), Todd Giebenhain (Leo Vairo), Jun Kim (Steve Nuali), Bo Youngblood (Janis), and Amad Jackson (Phil Proderman) are also expected to appear in “Twofer.” Other lead characters who would be seen in the imminent episode include Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance), Duane Henry (Clayton Reeves), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), and Emily Wickersham (Ellie Bishop).

NCIS season 15 episode 2 sneak peek: Gibbs visits Dr. Confalone https://t.co/Hx1IlfVfpX #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) October 3, 2017

NCIS Season 15 Episode 2 premieres on Oct. 3 at 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

