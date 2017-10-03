Jenelle Evans Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Marrying David Eason

Jenelle Evans may have appeared to be rounder in the middle in a recent Snapchat photo, but according to the Teen Mom 2 star, she’s not expecting her fourth child.

After marrying David Eason on Saturday, September 23, Jenelle Evans began facing rumors of a pregnancy. However, on Twitter, the mother of three shot the reports down, confirming that she is not pregnant with baby No. 4, nor is she going to become pregnant anytime soon.

“I have Mirena, sorry to burst your bubble,” she wrote, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on October 3.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were seen discussing the possibility of welcoming another child during the early episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, but as fans will recall, Evans ultimately decided to get married first. Since then, the reality star has seemingly changed her mind entirely in regard to the possibility of having more children.

Although David Eason has expressed interest in having another baby with Jenelle Evans, she recently told E! News that they already have their hands full with their blended family of five kids. As fans know, Evans is mom to three children, including 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser, and 8-month-old Ensley, who she shares with Eason. Meanwhile, Eason has two children from previous relationships, including his daughter, Maryssa, and son, Kaden.

“I think we’re good,” Jenelle Evans explained to E! News. “We have a lot of kids together.”

While Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, said that he wanted to have another child earlier this year on Teen Mom 2, he may have since changed his mind. As he explained to E! News, he and Jenelle Evans hardy have any time for themselves due to their “many kids.”

Jenelle Evans’ relationship with David Eason began in 2015, two years prior to their wedding, and has continued to be chronicled on Teen Mom 2 in the years that followed. As for their wedding, fans will likely see the ceremony air on Teen Mom 2 during the second half of Season 8 or during the yet-to-be-confirmed ninth season of the show.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]