Melissa Gorga Busy Promoting Products To Fans Ahead Of ‘Real Housewives’ Premiere

Melissa Gorga knows that the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres tomorrow on Bravo, and fans are excited to catch up with the ladies from New Jersey once again. When the previous season wrapped, Melissa was working on launching her own business, and she was determined to prove to her husband that she could launch her own business without his help.

Based on her Instagram page, Gorga is trying to make it a success despite running into some issues with her business partner last year. As the new season is set to air tomorrow, Melissa is probably doing everything possible to encourage fans to get some products from her.

According to new Instagram posts, Melissa Gorga is busy promoting products, including her sister-in-law’s new book. Teresa Giudice’s new book, Standing Strong, is being released today, and in the book, she gets candid about her life after being released from prison. Melissa has been there for her since her release, and one can imagine she knows much of what her sister-in-law has been through.

“So proud of my sister in law Teresa Giudice for her new book! Out today! love u! #strongwoman #getyours #standingstrong,” Melissa Gorga revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of the cover.

NYC all day doing press for #rhonj 2 days away!!???????? jumpsuit from @envybymg hair: @juliusmichael1 MUA: @georgemiguelc A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

But Melissa Gorga also shared photos of her own business, Envy by MG. She shared photos of clothing she had available in her online store. In addition, Melissa will probably update fans on the drama that happened after the season ended last year. When Real Housewives of New Jersey was filming last year, Melissa revealed she was doing everything while her business partner was traveling and vacationing. After the show wrapped, Gorga revealed that her business partner had taken all of their inventory. Melissa was forced to start over, and she had to shut down her business and start over again without her business partner.

What do you think about Melissa Gorga’s decision to promote business products on her Instagram leading up to the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]