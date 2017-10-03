Is Another Duggar Baby On The Way? Amy Duggar Admits To Having ‘Baby Fever’

Baby fever seems to be contagious in the Duggar family, and this time it has hit cousin Amy. Fans of the TLC show 19 Kids & Counting got to know cousin Amy Duggar when she visited Jim Bob, Michelle, and the kids numerous times throughout the series. Now that Duggar has married her best friend, Dillon King, does it mean a baby is on the way for the newlyweds?

The two got married a year ago and have been spending the first year of their marriage traveling and getting to know each other as life partners. Duggar King says it hasn’t been easy, and they are far from perfect, but the couple is happy.

In a recent Instagram post, the reality star and Sweet Rachelle T-shirt designer said she has learned a lot in the past year, including the fact that she is ready to start a family.

“I’m glad Dill and I are taking our time as a married couple. With that said, I do kinda have baby fever. Not sure if that can be cured by another kitten or not (still debating), but in all seriousness, I do love children and being a momma would be amazing!” revealed Duggar King.

She went on to say that the thought of giving birth scares her, but it’s not keeping the couple from picking out baby names. Duggar King keeps the list on her phone.

Pregnancy rumors have been following the couple for a few months, and OK! Magazine reports that on her podcast, the couple addressed the rumors by saying they have a plan, which will probably get accidentally interrupted because they aren’t using birth control.

Over the summer, Duggar King and her husband appeared on the TLC special Amy & Dillon: Married One Year and Season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and the couple told Us Weekly they are being themselves and hope people get a sense of “who they are as a couple.”

Duggar King went on to say that the two are having fun, but their marriage is also a lot of work. She said it has had its share of ups and downs, including dealing with her parents’ divorce. She also said she is going to spend her life trying to know her husband as best she can.

