Scientologist Kirstie Alley is allegedly capitalizing on the Las Vegas shooting to make a link between mass shootings and prescription psychiatric drugs. Alley tweeted her theory that the Las Vegas shooter must have been prescribed mind-altering drugs, and that is what made him spray a field full of country music concert-goers with gunfire. Most folks on Twitter didn’t agree with Kirstie Alley, and the Twitter backlash followed, criticizing Alley and Scientology.

Scientologist Kirstie Alley is one of the celebrity members who speak out regularly against critics of the group and the use of psychiatric drugs and psychiatry in general. Alley, a former drug abuser who credits Scientology for her sobriety, recently went after former Scientologist Leah Remini for speaking out against the group.

“Actress Kirstie, a Scientologist since 1979, bizarrely called Remini ‘repulsive’ and ‘a bigot’, going after her in an interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show.”

Remini, a former lifelong Scientologist is now persona non grata with any current members of Scientology as she has been labeled a “subversive person” for speaking out about the group and its leadership. Remini blames Scientology for brainwashing her and trying to control who she talks to and which of her family members she can see.

Scientologist Kirstie Alley: Psychiatric drugs common denominator in mass shooters https://t.co/PsE8ClMVhj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2017

Many people on Twitter thought the Scientologist Kirstie Alley’s comments about the Las Vegas shooting were bizarre as there had been no mention of the shooter having a drug problem.

“We have to solve the mystery of why there were no ‘shooters’ or almost 0 before the 1980’s. I know one common denominator other than guns.”

The reactions to Kirstie Alley and her tweets were mostly angry, and some commented that Alley was just pushing her Scientologist agenda. But Alley continued talking about the correlation between drug use, mass shootings, and suicide.

“One additional common denominator of “shooters” is USA’s mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE.”

Actress Kirstie Alley suggests "psychiatric drugs" are the "common denominator" in mass shootings after Las Vegas https://t.co/ZEpqXGi8Dv pic.twitter.com/Q3ScjvRn6K — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 3, 2017

Scientologist Kirstie Alley, 66, was called insensitive in light of those who were murdered by a shooter who thus far has no link to drug use or abuse. But this is not the first time that a Scientologist has co-opted someone else’s story or tragedy to further their anti-prescription drug agenda.

Scientologists historically have strong views about using prescription drugs, as was evidenced by Scientologist Tom Cruise’s rant on Today and Access Hollywood about Brooke Shields. Shields went public with her post-partum depression struggle and said that medication saved her life. Cruise said the Shields just needed the right vitamin regimen.

“These drugs are dangerous. I have actually helped people come off. When you talk about postpartum… what you do is you use vitamins.”

People on Twitter continue to come down hard on Scientologist Kirstie Alley, calling her an opportunist and worse.

“Scientologist Kirstie Alley: I think this twit is clueless & demeaning to those who take meds to live a good life.”

Others told her that this was not the time for her Scientologist theories.

“Did you really just say that? Sit down. 58 people are dead.”

Do you think that Scientologist Kirstie Alley was right to share her theories that prescription drugs caused the Las Vegas shooting?

