Justin Bieber Non-Exclusively Dating Paola Paulin Amid Positive Update On Singer’s Mental Health

Justin Bieber is reportedly casually dating Paola Paulin while continuing to focus on his mental health, following his shock cancellation of the last leg of his “Purpose Tour” in the summer.

Before revealing what we know about “Jaola,” the latest update on the pop superstar’s health is promising.

Back in July, there was a ton of speculation as to why the pop prince pulled the last 14 dates of his extensive tour. It’s worth noting that Justin only did so after completing a whopping 152 shows.

With those 152 concerts in mind, it wasn’t a surprise when exhaustion on any level turned out to be the reason that the Biebs called time on his tour.

At the time, a Bieber rep told People magazine that the singer was “super exhausted.”

Shortly afterward, the Canadian star posted an emotional Instagram message. In it, he explained that he canceled his final tour leg because he needed to make his mind, soul, heart, and career “sustainable.”

Fast forward to Justin’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, suggesting there is a deeper cause of Justin’s abrupt cancellation during an interview with The Wall Street Journal last month.

Now, sources connected to Justin have revealed more information about the Grammy winner’s mental health progress.

A confidante tells People that the 23-year-old hit a rough patch a few months ago and was in a dark place, but is doing “much better” now.

“It was a really bad scene,” the insider shared to the magazine.

The source added that Justin was “just not himself. He was profoundly unhappy.”

Further, it’s revealed the singer was “exhausted,” had “low energy,” was “just miserable,” and “needed to step back, recalibrate, and then figure out his next move.”

Justin Bieber Is Emerging From ‘a Very Dark Place,’ Says Source: ‘The Old Justin Is Coming Back’ https://t.co/A6ieu3AMj7 — People (@people) October 4, 2017

As Bieber fans will likely already be aware, since the leg cancellation the singer has stepped up his attendance at Hillsong Church in Los Angeles where he is a longtime member.

Sources say the star is now coming back to his old self. “It has been a process, but he’s doing so much better,” the insider notes.

They went on to say that “the old Justin is coming back.” The source added that the pop singer “seems happier, more energetic. It’s encouraging.”

The confidante added, “He’s not completely there, but he’s definitely on his way.”

After confirming that the Biebs is now emerging from a very dark place, the insider explained that “For a long time, it was just awful, but it’s not anymore.”

The source says, “Justin is seeing the beauty around him,” before adding that, “he sees that his life is beautiful, that he’s beautiful.”

They shared that although the Biebs is “young and rich,” that was “not enough.”

Now, thanks to ongoing self-work and Hillsong church, he is “becoming emotionally and spiritually grounded, and the difference is written all over his face.”

“It’s beautiful to watch,” the insider concludes.

Give or take the details, the news that Justin is working through emotional and mental difficulties won’t come as a surprise to Justin Bieber fans.

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, the singer has longstanding mental health issues — depression and anxiety — which he revealed in numerous interviews back in 2015.

The Biebs’ continuing health concerns are likely part of the reason why he is reportedly now taking things slowly in the dating department.

Justin Bieber’s Mental Health Issues Are Longstanding And His Timeout, Tour Cancellation Should Be Respected https://t.co/p0umZ4GKmh — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) August 13, 2017

Bieber was first photographed leaving Hillsong Church with Paola last week. Inevitably, tongues started wagging.

Paulin is a 26-year-old Colombian-Mexican actress and model who is currently working on HBO’s Ballers Season 3.

An initial report from E! News confirmed “Justin is single right now, “and is “not dating” Paola, who was apparently introduced to the Biebs through mutual friends.

A source elaborated that the singer has been seeing Paola but “is not exclusively dating her.”

It is said that the Biebs “enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now.”

US Weekly reported that Justin and Paola “met earlier in the day [last Wednesday] and he insisted she go to church with him.”

The magazine claimed the pair had an “intimate, private date” after running a gauntlet of paparazzi outside the church when they left.

A second E! News report cites a source who is quoted as saying, “Justin and Paola are dating, but nothing is exclusive.”

The pair is reportedly seeing each other more and more. Paola reportedly “wants a relationship but he [Justin] is taking his time on getting to know her.”

The same insider said they are “very compatible and they laugh all the time when they are together.”

Justin apparently likes how “diverse and smart” Paola is and has already introduced her to some of his friends.

The tone of E! News’ report emphasizes that the young not-yet-a-couple is “having fun and enjoying each other’s company.”

It was also stressed that what’s most important to Justin is “church and feeling mentally stable and having a good support system.”

The two were spotted at Hillsong a second time in Beverly Hills earlier this week and reportedly hung out at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.

A second source tells E! that Justin “wants a girlfriend eventually,” before — somewhat unnecessarily — adding that he is “taking his sweet time figuring it out before he makes a commitment.”

In addition to these credible reports, low-tier outlets such as Life & Style, In Touch, and the UK’s The Sun added various made-up claims and quotes to the rumor mill, which the reliable rumor-debunkers Gossip Cop duly called out.

Suffice it to say, the wordplay regarding Justin still being single and “non-exclusively” dating Paola indicates it is not appropriate to call Paola his girlfriend — yet.

Whether or not the pair’s relationship dynamic moves from simple fun to something with a future remains to be seen.

But, with the Biebs focusing on his health and the church after his mammoth “Purpose Tour” — and doubtless aware of the frenzy of fans and media over his private life — it’s understandable that Justin is clearly signaling to the media that he wishes to proceed slowly in his dating life.

For Bieber, this is a very sensible approach. But don’t hold your breath waiting for the rumor mill to heed his cue.

Yes, Justin Bieber and Paola Paulin are dating.

No, they’re not exclusive.https://t.co/aIGCzeMu5S pic.twitter.com/731ymnNq9x — E! News (@enews) October 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Jason Merritt/Getty Images]