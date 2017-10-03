‘Little Couple’ Stars Dr. Jen Arnold, Bill Klein Talk Florida House Renovations, Family Adjustments After Move

The past few months have been a whirlwind for The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein. They have not only been promoting the return of their TLC series, they have moved across the country and dealt with the impact of two hurricanes. Now Jen and Bill are sharing tidbits about their recent move in detail for the first time and fans are anxious for updates.

Arnold and Klein moved from Texas to Florida over the summer and they recently had to worry about both their old and new home with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Little Couple stars share that they had no choice but to evacuate during Irma, as they were in Evacuation Zone A. They recently shared some video footage with Access Hollywood of the chaos they encountered in St. Petersburg as the hurricane was coming, and it’s clear to see it was an unsettling experience.

Jen and Bill share that once they returned to their home, they found plenty of tree branches down along with some missing tiles outside their house. Luckily, their St. Petersburg house did not sustain any significant damage, but the Little Couple stars joked that their Florida pool looked like a swamp.

The Little Couple stars are still working on renovating their new Florida house and they have yet to share many details via their social media pages about the new place. While the new home is reportedly gorgeous, Arnold says that they are making quite a few changes. She notes that the décor isn’t exactly her style, and they also are incorporating plenty of accommodations for their specific height needs.

Checking out the gardens @sunkengardensstpete A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

As fans remember, they custom-built their Houston place, so this is a different experience modifying an existing house while having kids and so much else going on at the same time. Jen jokes that it’s like living in a dormitory with two kids and two dogs, but ultimately, everybody in the family is doing well.

The Little Couple stars say that Will and Zoey have adjusted beautifully to their new school, even though Jen admits she had some worries about the transition. Arnold explains that in Houston, the kids were at a Montessori school, whereas now they’re in a more traditional setting. However, Zoey and Will are taking it all in stride and seem to be flourishing.

Supporters can follow all of the ups and downs of life with Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey in new episodes of The Little Couple now airing Tuesday nights on TLC again. The family continues to have a great time doing the show and fans are excited to hear that there seems to be plenty more on the way.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss for Discovery Communications/AP Images]