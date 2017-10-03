Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Break Royal Protocal With Their First Public Appearance?

We’ve waited a long time to catch our first glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together in public, and the wait is finally over. The couple attended the Invictus Games in Toronto last week, making their romance official for all the world to see. But did they accidentally break royal protocol during their first public engagement?

According to Reader’s Digest, Harry and Markle got a little too cozy during their first public outing. Members of the royal family typically keep the PDA to a minimum, but Harry and Markle were unafraid to hold hands and even kiss at one point. This kind of behavior is normal, if not tame, for most couples, but it was a little out of the ordinary for the royal family. For example, Prince William and Kate Middleton never display this kind of affection when the cameras are rolling.

Fortunately, Harry and Markle did not break any official etiquette rules for the royal family. They did, however, act outside of tradition and perhaps crossed the professional line, which probably didn’t sit well for the rest of the family. With that in mind, they want to dial things back if they plan on appearing at any royal events together in the future.

Apart from the rule breaking, Pop Sugar reports that the PDA in Toronto fueled even more engagement rumors. Between the couple holding hands and Harry’s sweet kiss during the closing ceremonies, it appears the two are on the verge of a wedding announcement. The only thing that might delay a wedding announcement is the birth of William and Middleton’s third baby, which was confirmed last month.

The newest member of the royal family is expected to arrive in the spring of 2018. Harry will likely be a part of the festivities and wouldn’t want to schedule a wedding anytime near the birth. This should push the wedding back to later next year or the following, depending on when the lovebirds want to tie the knot.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the engagement rumors or their first public outing together.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]