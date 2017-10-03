Teresa Giudice Underwent IVF Treatments In Hopes Of Welcoming A Son With Husband Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice is telling all in her new memoir, Standing Strong, and in addition to opening up about the trials she’s faced since her husband, Joe Giudice, began his 41-month prison term last year, she’s revealed that she once underwent in vitro fertilization treatment in the hope of conceiving a son.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star underwent IVF years ago before welcoming her fourth daughter, Audriana, with her husband, Joe Giudice.

“Joe and I did invitro fertilization with the intent of gender selection, in order to try for a son,” she wrote in her new book, according to a report by Life & Style magazine on October 3.

As the longtime reality star explained, she thought long and hard about the decision before ultimately deciding to undergo the often painful process of IVF. While Teresa Giudice didn’t seem to be completely on board with the idea of going to such extremes for a boy, she decided to try for a son because she knew her husband was hoping for a boy. However, after three male embryos were implanted and failed, she moved on.

Speaking of the failed attempt at getting pregnant with her first boy, Teresa Giudice said she was disappointed about going through so much for nothing and pointed out that the process was quite expensive. She even revealed that her husband, Joe, was so upset that the process didn’t work that he refused to pay the fertility clinic the outstanding amount that was due. In turn, a lien was put on their home.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have been married for 18 years and share four daughters, but when it comes to their future, nothing is promised. In fact, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted in her book that she was unsure if she and Joe will grow old together. That said, she pointed out that because Joe is the father of her children, he will always be a part of her life.

Standing Strong is available now.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]