Emily Ratajkowski Takes Risk With Fashion Week Outfits On Instagram By Breaking Diet And Donning Glasses

Emily Ratajkowski has gained an immense Instagram following with all the risks she takes for her outfits, especially during fashion week, when the model pushed the boundaries of what is possible for women’s wear. She records all these experimentations on her social media account to show fans that she is proud of the work she does in advocating for the acceptance of women’s bodies in mainstream media.

The 26-year-old model wowed the crowds at Paris Fashion Week when she appeared in an ensemble that appeared to be a loose interpretation of an oversized men’s shirt. It was a take on the summer’s fad with imagining crisp white shirts in a new way, and Emily Ratajkowski took it to the next level.

This was not the only fashion risk that she took during the various fashion week events. She also wore a gold chainmail dress that had a plunging back and front.

The model-turned-actress is no stranger when it comes to wearing clothes that reveal more than most. She first rose to fame when she appeared in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video wearing nothing and since then has become a spokesperson for women’s right to freely show and express her sexuality. She also appeared with Kim Kardashian to campaign for “Free the Nipple,” by posing topless in front of a mirror together.

This drew a lot of criticism, saying that Emily is “anti-feminist” and subjects her body to express all the pre-existing ideals of a sexy female body.

“If there’s anyone here who doesn’t understand the cause, it’s Ratajkowski,” reports the Independent. “She seems to be suffering somewhat of an identity crisis. On one hand, she wants to fight against the objectification and oppression of women’s bodies, yet she happily profits from her ability to titillate men.”

In the famous Instagram picture, Emily Ratajkowski wrote it, “We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn’t mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality. #liberated @kimkardashian.”

She also has been breaking the traditionally assumed ideas about not just what people wear, but how people behave during fashion week. She goes against the idea that models subject themselves to severe diets by posing with a gigantic pizza and cocktails.

Despite the fact that she is extremely busy during fashion week, she seems to make time for her boyfriend, whom she has been dating for a few years. Jeff Magid is a musician and a DJ and they have been together ever since she started to gain momentum in Hollywood.

“Just the day before, Emily was spotted with long-time musician boyfriend Jeff Magid,” reports Daily Mail. “[…] Showing she was in the City of Love, Emily stared into her music producer beau’s eyes as they sweetly wrapped their arms around each other.”

