Peggy Sulahian Reveals Why She Didn’t Offer Kelly Dodd Marital Advice Despite Wanting To

Peggy Sulahian may be new to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she can spot marital troubles from a mile away. Last night, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen that she didn’t need to watch the previous seasons to know that something was going on with Kelly Dodd. She told Andy that people only lash out when they are going through some marital issues and aren’t talking about it. Shannon Beador appears to be doing the same thing. Of course, Kelly just announced last week that she would be filing for divorce from Michael, as she was no longer happy in her marriage.

During filming, it’s possible that Kelly wouldn’t take marital advice from Peggy. Sulahian was a new housewife and had just joined The Real Housewives of Orange County. She didn’t know anything about Dodd’s marital issues and that she had filed for divorce once before. Michael didn’t want to get divorced, and she had to stay married to him. In other words, this is the second divorce she’s filing.

According to a new report, Peggy Sulahian is now revealing that she would have given Kelly some advice about her situation. She’s saying this even though she doesn’t know the details about her past or what is going on behind closed doors.

Here we go! Interviews all day, and Andy's WWHL at 11pm. Make sure to watch the new episode tonight! A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Peggy told Andy that the reason why she hadn’t given Kelly advice is that she’s tough to get close to. Apparently, Dodd is tough to talk to and it’s hard for Sulahian to get close to her co-star.

“I would have given [advice] to her if she was easier to talk to and she was approachable. I would have been there for her, even if we don’t get along or if she just sees things differently, if she just asked me for it, I would be there, no matter what,” Peggy Sulahian explains to Cohen.

In addition to this comment, Peggy Sulahian explained that she hoped Kelly and Michael would work out their issues and get back together in the future for the sake of their daughter, Jolie. If she knew what was going on behind closed doors, she may change her mind. If Kelly is fed up with her situation, one can imagine that she has done everything possible to make the marriage work. Despite Sulahian’s advice to possibly stay and work things out, it’s possible Dodd wouldn’t have listened to her.

What do you think about Peggy Sulahian’s comments about Kelly Dodd’s divorce?

[Featured Image by Bravo]