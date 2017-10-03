‘Bad Neighbor’ Justin Bieber Reportedly Being Shut Out Of Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous and successful pop singers in the world, but his superstar status hasn’t kept him out of trouble. And that reputation may just cost him a home in one of the most exclusive zip codes in all the world.

Bieber’s reputation as a bad neighbor proceeds him when it comes to renting a home in a super-exclusive neighborhood in Beverly Hills, even though he is offering up over $100,000 a month.

A Beverly Hills real estate agent told Page Six, “Justin wants to rent a big estate, but many of the owners of the big Beverly Hills properties, which are for rent, have clubbed together to agree that nobody should rent to Justin.”

The source went on to add that the reason the owners do not want to rent to Bieber and his entourage is their reputation for trashing rental properties and then being difficult when it comes to paying for any repairs that may be needed.

Since he has been unable to secure a home to rent, Bieber has instead been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel on a semi-permanent basis. Not that he is making it easy on other guests of the hotel. There have already been complaints about him eating breakfast shirtless and skateboarding on the property.

Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, recently revealed in an interview that when the singer was arrested for DUI in early 2014, things were much worse than people knew for the Sorry singer. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Braun revealed, “It was worse than people realized. I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place.”

Braun discovered Bieber on YouTube when he was only 13 and made the young singer a promise that he would not only make him successful but look out for him as well. When things started going downhill, many in the industry told Braun to cut ties with the troubled star, but he refused.

Things did get pretty dark for Bieber starting back in 2014. In addition to the DUI, there was alleged drug use and the embarrassment of being caught urinating in a bucket at a restaurant. The 34-year-old said Bieber’s troubles were getting to be a serious problem; basically “life and death.”

But, Braun did not give up on the person he considered to be family and helped him start turning things around. Bieber’s comeback started with a roast on Comedy Central, and then, the recording and release of the album Purpose.

However, after performing just a few shows on his Purpose world tour, Bieber canceled the remainder of his tour dates, and he decided to focus on his faith instead. He is a member of the Hillsong Church (where Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin also attend), which has locations in Los Angeles and New York. Selena Gomez’s ex is good friends with the New York location’s pastor, Carl Lentz.

The 23-year-old seems to be enjoying his time off. The Daily Mail recently caught him walking around a Los Angeles neighborhood wearing his t-shirt on his head and showing off his tattoos and muscular body. Wearing his shorts low and exposing his designer underwear, Bieber strolled through the neighborhood carrying his baseball cap and showing off his strawberry blonde hair.

Tell us! Would you want to live next to Justin Bieber? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]