‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Romances Gloria, Mustache Uses Her For Jack-Nikki Revenge

Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes offer insights into a plot twist that will fuel Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) revenge scheme against Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Look for action on today’s Y&R that hints at what Victor is plotting and who he will use to advance his plan to make Jack and Nikki pay for making him look like a fool. Will this scheme twist back around on Victor, or will he get away with playing dirty once again?

Two lonely people looking for revenge (and romance?)

On Tuesday’s episode, Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman) confesses to son Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) that Jack kicked her to the curb so he could romance Nikki and she’s got no one in her life. She shares that she had hopes for something with Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee), but they are strictly in the friend zone. Of course, Y&R watchers know that Graham is obsessed with destroying Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), but Gloria doesn’t know that and assumes she’s unlucky in love.

Kevin will encourage his mom not to give up on romance. Across Genoa City, another interesting conversation occurs. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) tells Victor about her man troubles with Zack Sinnett (Ryan Ashton). Victor tells her to take care and trust her instincts, but then Abby will offer her dad some advice. She tells him that if he and Nikki are over for good, he should move on, and Victor will soon do that. But can Victor find romance while desperate for revenge? Maybe.

Victor gets the upper hand in his feud against Nick today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/6H53YgdxNT — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 14, 2017

The Mustache makes an offer

Also on the upcoming Young and the Restless, after Victor and Gloria have insightful chats with their respective children, they run into each other at the GCAC. Gloria tells Victor she’s unhappy about Jack and Nikki – and we know he is too. The latest spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Victor encourages Gloria to work somewhere besides Jabot. The Mustache and Glo will share a toast, and it seems Victor might be offering Gloria a job, but the duo won’t stop there.

Both Victor and Gloria are stung by Jack and Nikki rejecting them and starting a relationship even though Nikki’s still married to Victor. Plus, Gloria and Jack were enjoying a mini-romance when he dropped her like a hot rock. Gloria has no reason to be loyal to Jack, and we know she wants a man in her life. Spoilers tease that Gloria and Victor will hatch a plan to make their exes pay, but who knows what might happen along the way. Jack knows Victor is coming for him, say spoilers from Soap Central.

Jack offers Gloria a seductive assignment tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/0t3pNPmqtM pic.twitter.com/JuhkCwZF2T — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 19, 2017

Gloria and Victor conspire

While it seems obvious that Victor and Gloria have a common enemy – Jack and Nikki – the question is what can they do about it? They can start a revenge romance to try and make their exes jealous, but it seems like both want more than that. Gloria wants Jack to pay – he wounded her ego by dumping her – and Victor feels the same way about Nikki. It seems more likely that Gloria will stay at Jabot so she can spy for Victor to advance their upcoming payback plot.

If Gloria went over to Newman Enterprises, she’d be away from the annoyance of seeing Jack and Nikki canoodle, but she wouldn’t be in a position to make them pay. There are also other vipers circling Jabot, including Brash & Sassy. Gloria can help Victor funnel information to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to sabotage Jabot without Billy going down for corporate espionage. Pairing Victor with Gloria should be ratings gold – and they both have axes to grind.

Today on #YR, Kevin's announcement troubles Gloria & Nick uncovers damaging information. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OuKEgEGfld pic.twitter.com/yRLiJcPEpx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 28, 2017

Could this be love?

Many Y&R fans are tired of the decades-long rivalry with Jack and Victor battling over Nikki’s love. It would be a refreshing change to see Victor fall for someone who can appreciate him for who he is – and that sounds like Gloria. She loves money, power, and all the same things Victor does including family loyalty. And since Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Kevin are aligned with Victor, it seems like there are no conflicts with their kids. Gloria and Jack could be a match made in heaven.

What do you think? Are you tired of the Victor-Nikki-Jack triangle? Would you prefer Victor to move on with Gloria? Will Nikki and Jack be jealous if they see their exes hooking up? Could Gloria be a match for the Mustache in every way? Check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Robert Voets/CBS]