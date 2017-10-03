‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Eric Braeden Gets A New Job, Will He Leave ‘Y&R’?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Eric Braeden just teamed up with his real-life son, Christian Gudegast, for an exciting new film role. Christian has established himself as a screenwriter with a few films under his belt such as Soldier of Fortune (1997) and Pink Panther Mafia (2015). Now, Christian has slid into the director’s chair for the movie, Den Of Thieves, a flick he wrote and produced.

The movie stars big names such as Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson, Jr. The screenplay tells a story of a thief who gets caught between two criminals. Christian cast his father in the role of Ziggy Zehurson, which is one of the main characters. The film is set to premiere in early 2018.

According to SoapHub, Eric frequently works on film and other television projects, so this gig isn’t a huge shocker. However, this time the Young and the Restless patriarch decided to tackle a bigger role, which sent the soap fans into panic mode.

The Young and the Restless viewers are anxious about what this could mean for Victor Newman. Is Braeden considering leaving Y&R for more movie roles? If he writes another book, will he exit to focus on that full-time?

Young and the Restless fans panic that Eric could be leaving the show. It seems like every year; the viewers suggest that Braeden could be leaving the show. The Y&R star has repeatedly said he doesn’t plan to retire, yet every few months, the rumor pops up again.

Eric Braeden will probably never retire. If working fulltime becomes too much for him, he could always reduce his days/hours. Many Y&R fans don’t see how the show would survive without him. When you think about it, many of the storylines focus on him in one way or another.

Just because Eric is an active contract player on Young and the Restless, it doesn’t mean he cannot work on other projects in his free time. As Eric has pointed out several times, he has no plans to leave Y&R. His newest movie role will not affect his on-screen time as Victor.

My second grandchild with her Daddy while shooting “Den of Thieves” with Gerard Butler, 5Ocent and O’Shea Jackson in Atlanta last winter! pic.twitter.com/384SKrf7M3 — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) September 28, 2017

