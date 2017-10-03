‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Admits To Suicidal Thoughts

Leah Messer was once suicidal. During last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, the longtime reality star and mother of three admitted to a friend that she hasn’t always been the happy-go-lucky girl that fans have come to know on the show.

As fans have seen in recent weeks, Leah Messer is paving her way as a motivation speaker and while her last event didn’t go as planned, she continued her efforts on Monday night’s show and planned for a second event in South Carolina.

Prior to the event, Leah Messer opened up about her desire to make a positive difference in the lives of her audience members and the world.

“I’ve been pushed to the group a couple times, and then stomped on and ran over,” she explained, according to a report by OK! Magazine on October 2. “I’ve felt that feeling, like I felt suicidal at one point, I didn’t want to be alive.”

Leah Messer continued on, revealing that because of her daddy issues, she’s rushed into relationships in an effort to feel loved. As she explained, she blamed every guy for the issues she’s had with her father and because of that, she ended up embarking on a series of unhealthy relationships.

A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Leah Messer got married to Corey Simms in 2010 after welcoming their twin girls, Ali and Aleeah, now seven, in 2009. Then, in 2011, just months after getting married, Messer admitted to cheating on Simms with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, and they parted ways.

After her marriage to Corey Simms came to an end, Leah Messer hopped into a relationship with Jeremy Calvert, the father of her 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, and less than one year later, the now-ex-couple got married. Although Messer and Calvert’s marriage lasted longer than her marriage to Simms, Calvert ultimately announced plans for divorce in 2014 and accused Messer of cheating on him with her former boyfriend.

Since her two divorces, Leah Messer has been linked to Theodore “T.R.” Dues but she’s never gone public with any new relationships.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]