‘Lucifer’ Season 3 Spoilers: Who Is The Sinnerman?

Lucifer Season 3’s premiere on Monday introduced a new character who will become The Devil’s enemy. It was revealed in Episode 1 that the new foe, only known as “The Sinnerman,” was behind Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) abduction and that he also gave back the fallen angel’s wings. There’s still so much to know about this mysterious person and luckily, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson were generous enough to give some details.

During an interview with TVGuide, Modrovich and Henderson shared insights to The Sinnerman such as how much fans will get to see him on Season 3 and what makes him an interesting villain. The showrunners described The Sinnerman as a “bada**” character. It gets even juicier when Modrovich revealed how this villain has a secret connection with some of the characters.

In future episodes of Lucifer Season 3, fans will also observe how The Sinnerman is quite like TV’s favorite devil in a way that “he also gives out favors” that are “more nefarious,” Henderson explained. In other words, The Sinnerman is more like a much darker version of Lucifer.

The Sinnerman’s arrival already has a big impact on Lucifer’s life, especially on his relationship with Chloe (Lauren German). After all, it was him who took away Lucy’s devil face, which will now make it more difficult for the Dark Prince to prove his real identity to his love interest.

Since Lucifer will now concentrate on this new antagonist, he would do anything just to catch him and that would include forming a partnership with Lieutenant Marcus Pierce, played by Tom Welling, who will become Lucifer’s rival for Chloe’s affections.

This unlikely partnership all for the apprehension of The Sinnerman is not the only fun part of this new season but the fact that Pierce and Lucifer’s relationship could also get complicated. As the showrunners have revealed, Pierce and Lucifer will clash at times and but they could also agree with each other in certain situations. The former claims he knows things about The Sinnerman but it remains to be seen if he has extensive knowledge of the celestial world.

LuciferSeason 3 airs Mondays, 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

