‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Video: Patient 6 Fights To Get Back Home To Family, New ‘GH’ Promo

General Hospital spoilers from a brand new ABC promo reveal Patient 6’s (Steve Burton) fight to get back home. The new video heavily implies that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan based on the voice-over narration. Check out the video and see what it reveals about Burton’s return and how GH is teasing fans about whether he’s Jason Morgan or Drew Quartermaine. On today’s soap episode, Burton’s Patient 6 and Miller’s Jason speak on the phone, and it will be an epic moment. There’s so much story to tell in this tale of two Jasons. Take a look at what’s in store from this new ABC promo video.

New General Hospital spoilers promo

At the start of the promo, a deep voice says, “For five long years, he’s been fighting to get back to his family” while showing scenes of Patient 6 brawling with orderlies at the secret clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia. With the words “back to his family,” it seems that ABC showrunners are telling us that Patient 6 is Jason, and the family he’s coming back for is Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and their son, Danny Morgan (TK Weaver).

Plus, the Quartermaines are waiting, along with the son, Jake Webber (Hudson West), with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). That’s a lot of family ties!

The video also includes Sam from older soap scenes saying, “I know that Jason is alive” while we saw a cut-scene of Steve Burton being kicked into Port Charles harbor after his shooting by someone who looked like Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) but was really Cesar Faison (Anders Hove).

In the promo, Dr. Klein is on the phone saying, “Patient 6 is strong, fast and nearly impossible to control” while a fight rages, and we now know Patient 6 fought his way out of the clinic and is on the loose in Russia.

Then the video promo closes with a clip from Monday’s GH of Patient 6 telling Father Stanislov (Rob Locke), “I need to go home,” and spoilers hint Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) helps him out.

Everyone on alert! Patient 6 is loose. Do not let him make it outside! @1SteveBurton #GH pic.twitter.com/87kYNRHK2h — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 29, 2017

Patient 6 teased as real Jason Morgan in GH video

Since the promo says Burton’s Patient 6 is trying to get back to his family, that sure sounds like he’s the “real” Jason, but then again, Miller’s Jason has memories of his life with Sam before he came to Port Charles in 2014. This story has a long way to go since showrunner Frank Valentini revealed it would be a nine-month-long plot to uncover what happened to Jason and how he came back.

Thanks to Franco (Roger Howarth) pressing his mom, Betsy, for the truth, we now know one of the guys is Drew Quartermaine, and the other is Jason Morgan. But who’s who and when will the truth be revealed? That seems to be a long way away. But this new GH promo is juicy and promises that Patient 6 will be back in Port Charles soon, and the two faces of Jason will meet. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

