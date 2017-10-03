Heather Dubrow Shares Devastating Loss: Former ‘RHOC’ Star Reveals A Heartbreaking Death In Her Family

Heather Dubrow hasn’t been in the spotlight since she announced that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County. She claimed she was tired of the drama, and she wanted to spend more time with her family. Because she’s no longer in the Bravo spotlight, Dubrow’s fans can only follow her on social media to get updates about her and her life. This morning, Heather decided to share some heartbreak with her followers. She had just lost her father, and she held his funeral yesterday. She shared a photo of everyone looking happy, and she explains that it wasn’t a sad funeral.

According to a new Instagram post, Heather Dubrow reveals that she chose to have a celebration of life party, rather than a traditional funeral. At this party, her guests could remember the good moments and the fun memories they had together with her father, rather than focus on how much they missed him. As she points out on Instagram, she could not be more proud of her family for going along with the celebration of life party, and it looks like they are happy with the way the party unfolded. Of course, this kind of party can be emotional and hard, but it sounds like it worked out perfectly.

We buried my father yesterday and had a celebration of his life. This is my family and I couldn't be more proud. #family #RIPDAD A post shared by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Of course, Heather Dubrow never talked about her father on The Real Housewives of Orange County. When Dubrow was filming the show, she only shared her immediate family. Her husband, Terry, and their four children were on the show. While she might have been close with her father, he was never on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Therefore, fans don’t know whether her father was battling an illness for a long time prior to his death, or if he was healthy, and the death was sudden. Heather hasn’t talked about these details; possibly out of respect for her family.

What do you think of Heather Dubrow’s Instagram post about having a celebration of life party for her father? What advice would you give this former reality star about moving on while celebrating his life?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]